Adapt or get left behind: Bob Motzko has seen rapid change in college hockey

MINNEAPOLIS – There is no dimmer switch for Gopher hockey fandom. It’s either on or it’s not. And these days, if vacant seats at the team’s home rink are any indication, there are plenty of fans switched off.

When he first met the throngs of media that he’ll have to get used to in the big city on Thursday, new Gophers coach Bob Motzko didn’t promise the moon. True to his understated nature, honed from years of coaching and winning in smaller communities – Mason City, Sioux Falls and St. Cloud are among the stickers affixed to his coaching steamer trunk – the southern Minnesota boy kept it simple.

“To the season ticket holders and everybody that turns on the television set, and to our supporters, the only thing I can really promise you right now is we’re going to do it the right way,” he said in a prepared opening statement. “We are going to be strong in the classroom, we’re going to strive to be outstanding citizens and we’re going to play the game the right way. We’re going to be fast, we’re going to be skilled, and we’re going to add a whole lot of toughness to the way we play this sport.”

He didn’t promise wins. He didn’t need to. Some may consider that smart, not to over-promise. Others who know this coach and this program may consider that part a given. The Gophers were a good team that finished a statistical anomaly away from making the NCAA tournament in Lucia’s final season, and winning has followed Motzko wherever he has gone. Which is a good thing, because coaching hockey at Minnesota in particular, and in college hockey in general, is a considerably tougher job than it was in 1985 when Doug Woog took the position, or in 1999 when Don Lucia was hired.

Motzko’s first Gophers team will play in one of the college game’s great rinks. Most of their games will be on national TV. They’re located in the heart of a fantastic city with a hot job market and myriad media to promote them, individually and as a team. And the new coach and his staff will offer recruits a free education at a widely renowned university with a scenic campus. But it’s nowhere near that simple anymore.

When Woog came to Dinkytown from South St. Paul High School 33 years ago, Minnesota-Duluth’s emergence as a powerful program had just begun. The Gophers routinely got their pick of the best of the best in Minnesota’s high school ranks (losing one or two to Wisconsin or North Dakota on occasion). The top kids would play at the St. Paul Civic Center in March and at old Mariucci Arena seven months later.

“The Gophers don’t recruit,” then-Bulldogs coach Mike Sertich was fond of saying. “They select.”

In those days, Motzko was playing D-III hockey at St. Cloud State, versus the likes of Bemidji State and Minnesota State (then known as Mankato State). And there was zero risk that a top in-state hockey recruit would head to Arizona State. It’s all dramatically different, and more challenging now, and not just because (as hard-core Gophers fans have whined about for five years) North Dakota doesn’t come to town every year.

Having just spent 13 years trying to lure Minnesotans away from the state’s longest-standing program, Motzko knows all this very, very well.

“The landscape of college hockey changed. This all has happened in the last decade, really. The league changes. Early signing. Early recruiting. There’s been a dynamic change, and I think it knocked the college hockey world. It tilted the world, and then you saw some craziness that you normally don’t see,” Motzko said. “Now you’ve seen a lot of coaching changes the last few years. Well, you’re starting to see everybody figure it out. Because you have to. You have to figure it out. Well, now to dig into it, you’ve got to be a little older. There’s no question.”

By older, he means not just himself, taking on this challenge at 57 (Lucia was 40 when he came over from Colorado College), he means more 20-year-old freshmen, coming to college after a year or two in the junior ranks, where they play more games and develop against tougher competition than in the high school ranks. It means fighting tooth and nail with major junior teams in Canada (which zap a player’s college eligibility) and it means constantly recruiting the top-end players you already have on your team, to convince them that another year of college, before bolting to play for a paycheck, is in their best interest.

“You want your kids to stay and get their degree. Like we always say, ‘When you’re ready for the NHL,’ we used to say, ‘We’ll drive you to the airport,’ but now we’ll get you an Uber and we’ll get you to the airport,” Motzko said, not needing to mention that the Gophers top underclassmen on defense (Ryan Lindgren) and at forward (Casey Middelstadt) both signed NHL contracts this week. “You want these players and their families to trust that you have their care and the best heights. The landscape’s changed, and you have to change with it. We’re going to have to look at all that as we build our roster into the future.”

He did all that at St. Cloud State, leading the Huskies to their first NCAA tournament win (in 2009) and to their first NCAA Frozen Four (in 2013), as well as recruiting and developing the program’s first Hobey Baker Award winner (Drew LeBlanc, in 2013).

He’ll need to do all that, and much, much more, in Minneapolis to rejuvenate the Gophers fan base that has increasingly turned away in recent years. They’ve turned their back on a team and a program that Lucia guided to six consecutive conference crowns, including sharing the WCHA title with Motzko’s Huskies in 2013. They don’t like the Big Ten, but they’ll get used to it, or a new generation that has never heard of a “Fighting Sioux” will take their place. Three of the four teams coming to St. Paul next week for the Frozen Four (Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame) are the Gophers’ conference rivals, so one can hardly complain about the level of competition. And there’s time to prepare, unlike the last time Motzko took over a college program.

In 2005 he went to St. Cloud State as Craig Dahl’s assistant, with the understanding that Motzko would be the head coach eventually. Instead, Dahl decided to leave just weeks before the 2005-06 season began. Six months later, Motzko had those Huskies in the WCHA’s playoff championship game. With six months to prepare and recruit this time, who knows what he can do for a debut.

“There’s health here,” Motzko said. “These players will want to get after it and want to play. We’re going to be all right. I just don’t know the pieces yet.”

Just how those pieces will fit, and compete, in the new world of college hockey is what remains to be seen.