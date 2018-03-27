Bob Motzko to be the next head coach of Gophers men’s hockey

For the first time in a long time, the Maroon & Gold have a new guy behind their bench. Bob Motzko will be named the next head coach of the Gophers men’s hockey team, according to multiple reports, including the Star Tribune.

The Gophers confirmed the coaching move Tuesday afternoon.

After missing the NCAA Tournament this season, longtime head coach Don Lucia decided to walk away from coaching the Gophers with a year remaining on his contract. He coached the team for 19 seasons including back-to-back national titles early in his tenure.

Motzko was a Gophers assistent from 2001-05, and more recently has been considered one of the best coaches in the country at St. Cloud State.