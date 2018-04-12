Gophers name Whalen new WBB head coach

The Gophers didn’t need a very exhaustive search to find their new women’s basketball coach. They simply turned to the most successful player in university history, Lindsay Whalen.

Whalen takes over for Marlene Stollings, who took a job at Texas Tech earlier this week.

The four-time WNBA champion raised the profile of the Gophers’ basketball team during her time in college. She led Minnesota to a Final Four and was a Naismith Award finalist in 2003 and 2004.

Whalen takes over a team that went 24-9 last season and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Minnesota Lynx point guard will play this season in the WNBA.