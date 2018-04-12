Lynx draft Gophers star guard Wagner

Thursday was a good day for Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball.

First, the university named former star guard Lindsay Whalen as their new head coach. And then just a few hours later, the Minnesota Lynx drafted the Gophers’ star three-point sniper.

Wagner, who was selected 36th overall, finished her career third on Minnesota’s all-time career scoring list with 2,215 points and second in 3-pointers made (307). She was especially strong from three-point range this year, hitting 41.2 percent of her shots from deep.

The Lynx did not have a first-round pick. Minnesota dealt the 12th overall selection to Phoenix for guard Danielle Robinson. The Lynx also acquired Jill Barta from Gonzaga in a trade with Las Vegas.