Reports: Junior college QB bolts from Gophers, returns to Riverside CC

Who will start at quarterback for the Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck this season remains an uncertainty. But one thing we know is it won’t be junior college transfer Vic Viramontes.

Five months after enrolling at Minnesota, Viramontes reportedly decided to return to Riverside (Calif.) Community College and will move from quarterback to linebacker. The story was initially reported by GopherIllustrated.com.

Viramontes arrived at Minnesota as the top-ranked junior college quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class and would have had three seasons of eligibility remaining. The dual threat QB had initially committed to Michigan out of high school but then decided to stay in his home state and play for Cal. After redshirting, he transferred to Riverside.

Last season, he threw for 1,868 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 1,346 yards and 21 touchdowns at Riverside.

Although it looked as if Viramontes might have a chance to start for the Gophers because of his experience, he fell behind redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and true freshman Zack Annexstad on the depth chart during spring practice. In the spring game, Viramontes was behind Annexstad on his team and completed one of three passes for 1 yard, while carrying the ball six times for 21 yards. He also fumbled the ball twice and lost one, causing Fleck to play him briefly in the second half.

Viramontes announced he would attend Minnesota in November, shortly after sophomore quarterback Demry Croft was granted his release from the program. Croft, who is now at Tennessee State, started the final six games of 2017 for the Gophers. Connor Rhoda, who also started at times for the Gophers last season, ran out of eligibility.