Antoine Winfield Jr. done for the year, Gophers say

The Gophers football team will lose one of its best players for the rest of the year.

Antoine Winfield Jr.’s season is over, the team announced Sunday, because of a foot injury he suffered Saturday in a loss to Maryland. The Gophers will file for another year of eligibility at the end of the season, the team said.

“We are heartbroken for Antoine,” head coach P.J Fleck said in a released statement. “Like Rodney Smith, I know he will keep his oar in the water, keep moving forward and will work tirelessly to return to the field next season.”