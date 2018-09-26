Assessing the Gophers’ most critical areas of concern

The Gophers’ Big Ten opener was the chance to measure a young team’s progress.

There were specific areas of concern many people kept in the back of their minds as Minnesota’s inexperienced roster adjusted to high-caliber competition.

Entering the season, the Gophers’ run defense, physicality on the edge and pass protection were areas to watch closely. These categories were issues last year, but didn’t appear until after non-conference play. Again, the Gophers lost battles up front and struggled to maintain defensive discipline in a 42-13 loss to Maryland.

Minnesota has one of the least experienced rosters in the country and handling the strength component at the Big Ten level was a major concern. Now, the question shifts to how they patch some of these holes in 2018.

Run fits, alignments and Maryland’s use of motion

The Terrapins used plenty of motion action, such as jet sweeps to confuse the Gophers’ defense. Minnesota’s linebackers struggled to maintain discipline and execute reads at a high level. Linebackers were misaligned and it resulted in big plays, especially considering Maryland’s offense featured so much dynamic athleticism. If one player was positioned out of a run fit, the end result was an explosive play. The Gophers surrendered seven plays of 20-plus yards, including three over 50. A handful of these were the result of poor linebacker alignments, but several occurred because backend players missed tackles or were in the wrong spot. It was clear true freshman walk-on Jordan Howden was adjusting to the next level as he played an extremely important role on defense. He entered following an injury to Gophers’ star defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. This hurt the Minnesota defense in every possible way.

With Winfield Jr. missing the entire season due to a foot injury, the entire landscape of Minnesota’s defense changes significantly. They will likely turn to both Howden and true freshman Benjamin Sapp Jr. to fill an important position.

As a whole, if the Gophers eliminated the explosive plays, the game would have likely been much different. When Maryland managed to gain so much yardage off chunk plays, the Gophers simply had no answer. Alignments, tackling and discipline allowed Maryland to gash Minnesota via 315 yards on the ground.

The strength component in Big Ten play

Not only that, but one other area of emphasis entering the season was the Gophers’ ability to hold up with mass and physicality on the edge. The sample size is small, but it appears this could be a theme again in 2018. Minnesota needs to continue recruiting five-technique defensive ends with improved strength profiles. They have several options developing such as Esezi Otomewo, but they still need time to improve physicality. The strength component is one of the most important aspects to competing in upper-echelon conferences like the Big Ten. Teams might be able to sneak by with younger players on the edge against smaller competition, but it’s less common against top-tier programs. Last year was the perfect example as teams schemed to exploit this weakness. In 2017, Big Ten conference opponents rushed for 6.39 yards per carry in Big Ten play versus 3.26 yards in non-conference action.

I’m not ready to say this will be a reoccurring theme because linebacker alignment was one of the major problems in last week’s loss. However, there are still reps where you see the defensive line struggling to handle physicality. This will be patched through future recruiting and player development, but for now, they’ll just need to scrape by with the current personnel.

Gophers’ skill players showing promise

One area the Gophers did patch this offseason was the wide receiver position. For the most part, this was a game where Minnesota handled the athleticism of the Terrapins secondary. Maryland had an aggressive group of defensive backs, but the receiving core managed to get a little separation deep to draw multiple pass interference penalties. True freshman Rashod Bateman was dynamic, grabbing seven catches for 68 and a touchdown. He has the explosiveness to get open, but features a rather nuanced route tree, too. Redshirt freshman Chris Aurman-Bell also got separation and hauled in a difficult one-handed grab.

The Gophers weren’t completely overmatched on the outside, which has been a theme in the past. It’s further proof the team must slowly address certain depth issues on the roster. The first priority was the skill spots. Now, they’ll shift their focus to the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in 2019. It’s part of a bigger rebuild to competitively shape the roster for Big Ten play. As a new staff entered with different priorities schematically, it is now taking a few recruiting cycles to fully shift the landscape of the roster.

Offensive line plays impacts everything

The final concern centers around offensive line play. Maryland was often dropping six players and getting pressure with three-man fronts. There were issues on the edge, specifically from right tackle Sam Schlueter. Maryland was using physicality and speed to bend the edge and control the line of scrimmage. The tight ends have also struggled to help in pass protection when the Gophers have had six protectors in the game. Quarterback Zack Annexstad’s ankle injury surely limited the ability to adapt and move him outside the pocket off roll-out action. Pressure also prevented the team from running longer developing routes over the middle. When they did try these plays, Annexstad was inaccurate and his passes were often sailing high.

Not only that, but the running game struggled, which shifted the offensive balance. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim was forced to pick up much of his yardage after contact as the Gophers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry against Maryland’s rush defense. Pass protection, the running game and quarterback play all work in sync to establish an offensive rhythm. When any of these variables are not working together effectively, the offense will be disrupted. Minnesota continues to develop offensive linemen behind-the-scenes, including freshman Chris Dunlap Jr. and Daniel Faalele. They also are added additional help in the 2019 recruiting class to continue establishing important depth up front.

Overall, the areas of concern that appeared in the Maryland game weren’t surprises. They were all themes many people anticipated would occur. When Big Ten play begins, it’s easier to measure the team’s progress. With so many freshmen on the field, it’s going to take more experience and continued depth injections for the Gophers to take their team to the next level. Until then, players will need to develop quickly and learn by being thrown into the fire for large roles.