The Gophers’ special teams units are led by the “how guys”

The catchy tune of Queen’s “Under Pressure” blasts through the speakers as specialists sprint onto the field for a pressure kick. Gophers’ head coach P.J. Fleck grabs a water bottle and is ready to create a distraction with one simple spray.

Handling chaotic situations has become second nature for the Gophers’ special teams units. Throughout practice, coverage and return groups assemble and execute their roles in situational drills. The hope is that the habits in practice will become an instinct in games.

Minnesota’s players have coined “the how guys,” as a nickname to describe their special teams units. In the Gophers’ program, “how,” is part of the team’s Nekton Mentality, Farmer’s Alliance and Prefontaine Pace. These principles combine to build a lifestyle that promotes always attacking life at an urgent pace, while building trust. It’s something the special teams players have fully embraced.

“No one treats each other differently, we are just all as one unit and you can see our energy on the field,” special teams contributor Justus Harris said. “That’s all we want on special teams – we want how and energy.”

This type of mentality has helped the Gophers perform at a high level on special teams. Through three games, Minnesota ranks 17th in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN’s index. The statistic factors in coverage and return units, along with the performance of specialists.

There’s no secret recipe to this success, according to special teams coordinator Rob Wenger.

Wenger looked down at his depth chart, “these are the guys you should talk to.” He read the names of every key special teams player.

“It’s all players…nothing to do with me or anybody else. It is 100 percent the players,” Wenger said. “We have an unbelievable group of kids.”

From the perspective of key contributors, the competition at special teams is on another level. It’s why the attention to detail from everyone on the field is extra important. At Minnesota, earning a role special teams is an honor, according to players and coaches. It’s treated just like a starting role offense or defense. In a game driven by scoring and debilitating defense, quality special teams play is often a lost art.

“A lot of teams overlook special teams and they think offense or defense — those are the two things — and special teams is kind of not as of a big deal, but we take it really seriously,” special teams player Matt Morse said. “It’s a fun honor and privilege and I think that’s one of the reasons that we have had success so early.”

Key contributors on the punt team like wide receiver Matt Morse and defensive back Justus Harris might not receive the attention, but they hold an important starting role in the minds of their teammates.

“I’m glad to be a part of the special teams unit because every day is a competition,” Harris said. “A man on special teams is a man that’s trustworthy, and not only for himself, but his teammates as well…special teams you could say get everything started.”

The Gophers spend just as much time watching tape on special teams as they do with offensive and defensive film. Learning the tendencies of an opponent stretches far beyond the most talked about phases of the game. It’s why the coaching staff and players take it so seriously.

“I think playing on special teams here is an honor, we treat it that way,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “Everybody needs a role and everybody can be a starter. We talk about 11 starters on offense and on defense. We’ve also got another 11 starters on all those special teams [units], so it’s very, very important.”

The guys on the field are tasked with executing, but the coaches set an example through their energy and passion. It’s something the players believe starts with their special teams coordinator.

“[Coach Wenger’s] passion for the game is like no other special teams coach I’ve ever seen…energy is very important to go out there on special teams,” Harris said. “You may play a specific position, but to go out there on special teams, you are doing things that help the entire team.”

Through the eyes of head coach P.J. Fleck, Wenger’s ability to bring out the best in a group of young players separates him from some of the best special teams coaches in the country. Fleck has worked with Wenger for six years, dating back to his time at Western Michigan. The duo’s relationship led them to Minnesota together. Unlike many other collegiate programs, Wenger almost solely focuses on special teams.

“I think he’s the best special teams coordinator I’ve ever been around – NFL or collegiate. He just spends so much time on his system and that’s what he does,” Fleck said. “He takes a lot of pride in it. He works very hard at it. He’s very creative and he makes it so our players can play fast because we have to use that to our advantage.”

When players arrive to Minnesota, they are recruited for their natural positions, but special teams are one area where they may be asked to contribute immediately. This is especially the case as Minnesota features one of the youngest rosters in college football.

“In my opinion, there’s nothing harder in football than to play special teams,” Rob Wenger said. “Everybody gets recruited as an offensive player or a defensive player…and then you have to come and maybe go from maybe being a returner to be a front line guy.”

Wenger teaches his players tools of the trade, but many of them will tell you how much the coach learns from being around them. The dialogue between a coach and his players helps each of them understand one another better.

“[Coach Wenger] learns just as much from us as what we learn from him,” kicker Emmit Carpenter said. “He wasn’t a specialist. He wasn’t a kicker, punter or snapper, but he’s dedicated his entire life to really studying special teams and learning how it works. Just to have him always with our group is just an incredible asset to have.”

Outside of the coverage and return units, the Gophers’ specialists have been performing at a very high level.

Emmit Carpenter is currently the most accurate kicker in Gophers history, converting 82.6 percent of his field goal attempts. He has drilled seven of his eight tries this season, including two critical 50-plus yard kicks in a win over Fresno State. Punter Jacob Herbers has also pinned teams deep with his ability to successfully drop Aussie-style punts inside the 10-yard-line.

The performance and leadership of the specialists has made the job easier for everyone around them. Carpenter, a senior kicker, is one of the team’s most important leaders on and off-the-field. He is a top contributor in the Twin Cities community and has touched the lives of many through service opportunities. Carpenter brings this personality to his teammates, as well.

“[Carpenter] brings great positivity, even if he’s not part of that special teams unit like punt or something, he’s always around watching us, making sure we’re still doing the right things and encouraging us, telling us everything,” Harris said.

Every player and coach in the special teams unit has a unique perspective they bring to the room. The chemistry of the group helps the “how guys” make an impact every week. They may not earn the accolades, but it doesn’t matter, according to Morse. No matter what, when the special teams units step on the field, they do so with honor, pride and plenty of ‘how.’

“Special teams isn’t glorious,” Morse said. “People don’t come to this level and they’re like, ‘Oh man, I just can’t wait to play special teams,’ but it’s one of those things where when everyone works together — just like offense and defense — there’s success.”

“We call ourselves the ‘How guys’ when we’re on special teams because that’s what it comes down to – the details and the how.”