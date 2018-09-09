Notebook: Gophers overcome adversity in a 21-14 win over Fresno State

Saturday night’s game was a quality test for the Gophers.

It was a chance to see how a young team would respond against quality opponent. The response — it was shown in the fourth quarter of the team’s 21-14 win over Fresno State.

Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson had just hauled in a 45-yard touchdown grab.

Minnesota trailed 14-13 with 8:20 remaining. It was time to turn to a true freshman walk-on quarterback with everything on the line.

Fast forward ahead to 3rd-and-9 at the Minnesota 44-yard-line – senior running back Rodney Smith was on the sideline injured. Quarterback Zack Annexstad needed to make something happen.

He took the snap looked right and was faced with pressure from every direction. He scrambled to his right, back to his left and kept his eyes down the field. The moment wasn’t too big for the true freshman.

Annexstad turned, eyed his target and fired a strike to the sideline. Wide receiver Tyler Johnson high-pointed the pass and managed to keep one foot in-bounds. The improbable 13-yard connection kept an eventual 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive alive.

Now, Minnesota needed to hold the lead and handle adversity again. Fresno State quickly stormed up the field with help from a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty.

It was now 1st-and-goal with 1:24 remaining. A toss to running back Josh Hokit was setting up a pop-pass to the end zone. The receiver broke free from an on-charging defense, as Hokit tossed the pass into the air. Defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. turned and sprinted for the back of the end zone. The pass wobbled through the air as Winfield Jr. adjusted, reached back and hauled in an improbable leaping interception to put the game on ice.

Despite the script feeling similar to three one-possession losses the Gophers endured last year, this team found a way to win. At the end of the night, they passed the first of many tests this season.

How did it happen?

Offensively, the Gophers managed to out-gain Fresno State 307 to 299 yards, despite losing running back Rodney Smith on the first drive of the game. Smith broke free for 11 yards on a screen pass, but was injured on the play. He was unable to put pressure on his left leg as he exited the field. Smith stood on the sidelines with his helmet, but hobbled around for the remainder of the night.

Things slowed down for the offense in the second half. The pocket was muddy and the Gophers managed to muster just 49 yards in the third quarter. A key turnover by wide receiver Tyler Johnson deep in Minnesota territory allowed Fresno State to cash in with a 1-yard passing touchdown. It gave the Bulldogs life and was a key turning point in the game.

Fast and physical defense jumps out

A fast and physical defensive performance helped Minnesota control a Fresno State offense, which featured a trio of talented wide receivers and a quality quarterback.

The Gophers held the Bulldogs to just 104 yards in the first half, including just 46 passing yards. Minnesota’s linebackers were rangy and making physical plays against the run. They also prevented quarterback Marcus McMaryion from changing launch angles and extending plays. The team speed and range featured in the second and third levels of the Minnesota defense are very noticeable.

Through two games, linebacker Blake Cashman has been one of the most important contributors on the Gophers’ defense. In the first quarter, Cashman picked up a tackle-for-loss on third-and-1. He burst through the gap to blow up running back Jordan Mims in the backfield. It was a theme for the entire night. Cashman tallied ten tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

The Gophers’ defense also did a great job of maintaining gap discipline and firing off the ball to cause disruptions against the run. One of the main keys entering this game, was maintaining discipline. Although Minnesota didn’t register a single sack, they still managed to keep McMaryion in the pocket.

The Gophers did a superb job of executing defensively. It’s how they managed to slow Jeff Tedord’s creative offense, which features varying personnel groupings.

Terell Smith continues to make an impact

The Gophers also received more quality contributions from the secondary, including from one of the youngest players in the unit. In the first quarter, true freshman cornerback Terell Smith picked off cornerback Marcus McMaryion across the middle. He also notched an impressive pass breakup in the fourth quarter on a deep pass up the seam.

Smith was a key performer in last week’s game and continued the momentum on Saturday night. He is extremely quick, has impressive ball skills and is starting to display more polished technique. Smith is also physical tackler and had a great stop in space to bring down wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

The Freshman Connection

Zack Annexstad established an early connection with true freshman wide receiver Rashod Bateman. On the second drive, Bateman picked up a combined 36 yards off a deep out, slant and wide receiver screen. With Bateman’s route tree and explosiveness in space, the coaching staff can use his playmaking ability in a variety of ways. The connection helped the Gophers sustain a rhythm during a 14-play, 80-yard scoring drive in the first quarter. Bateman also had a key 17-yard second half grab to get the Gophers’ offense back in a rhythm. He made plays throughout the night, grabbing five catches for 78 yards.

Zack Annexstad continued to show more confidence as the game progressed. This was particularly noticeable from a processing standpoint. He was getting the ball to the right receiver off second and third reads. There were instances early in the game where he locked into his first option and left opportunities on the field, especially on third down.

However, he managed to avoid making mistakes and hit open receivers as the game progressed. A 14-yard strike to Chris Autman-Bell was the perfect example. Autman-Bell ran a slant between two defenders and Annesxstad completed a tight window throw, while effectively selling the play fake. There were a few moments where he locked into a specific read or inaccurately delivered a pass, but he managed to bounce back with quality reps.

Annexstad had a few moments where he was unable to work due to poor pockets. Right tackle Sam Schlueter struggled throughout the night, backing Annexstad up in the pocket. He faced substantial pressure in the second half because of it. However, there are still moments where the true freshman quarterback doesn’t step into the pocket or hit the correct read. These are inconsistences everyone should expect from a young quarterback who is starting just his second game. He made the big play when it mattered and that’s most important.

Seth Green in the Wildcat

On the team’s second drive of the game, wide receiver Seth Green was used six times out of the Wildcat formation. He picked up 19 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the red zone. Green added another late three-yard rushing score to pull the Gophers ahead in the final moments.

The right side of the offensive line was critical to the team’s early rushing success. Guard Blaise Andries and center Jared Weyler put together numerous positive reps. When Green has just a slight crease, he is extremely tough to bring down because of his size and athleticism.

Emmit Carpenter was clutch

In a defensive battle, the Gophers needed every point they could get. Kicker Emmit Carpenter drilled a pair of 50-yard field goals to help the Gophers add points. His 50-yard attempt with 9:43 remaining helped Minnesota extend its lead to 13-7 with 9:43 left.