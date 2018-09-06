With a young roster, creativity is key for the Gophers

With young players throughout the roster, the Gophers football team will need to be creative in many ways during the 2018 season. Specifically with the current roster, it’s the defense’s overall speed that jumps off the page.

The unique skillsets available defensively allow head coach P.J. Fleck and the coaching staff to place players in favorable positions. This was noticeable on defense during the Gophers’ 48-10 win over New Mexico State. Minnesota sent a variety of different blitz packages to put pressure on the quarterback.

Last year, the Gophers’ ability to send pressure was drastically impacted by inexperience and depth issues they faced in the secondary.

“When you’re either handcuffed by depth issues or roster issues or scholarship issues, or youth issues, it’s [hard to be creative],” head coach P.J. Fleck said this spring. “And you don’t want to fit the square peg into the round hole, you want to let that maturation process happen naturally.”

Last season when Minnesota sent more than four rushers, defensive backs were tasked with playing man-to-man coverage on the outside. It meant defensive coordinator Robb Smith couldn’t fully maximize the potential of players like linebacker Kamal Martin, pass rusher Carter Coughlin and defensive end Tai’yon Devers. This year, new options in the secondary like true freshman Terell Smith, along with the return of Antoine Winfield Jr., leave room for creativity.

“The more young players that we have being able to help us at those positions, the more flexible we can be,” Fleck said. “The faster the evolution of those guys takes place, the more creative Robb Smith can be. And like I said before, as the years go on, you’re going to see this defense evolve and you’re going to start to see so much creativity based on the players we are recruiting and the players we are developing in-house.”

In Thursday’s win, the Gophers frequently stunted edge rushers inside to create pressure. This is a type of package most recently made famous by defensive coordinator Jim Tomsula during his stint in San Francisco. It’s meant to take advantage of players with special athletic and strength profiles. Tomsula deployed these stunts with Aldon Smith during a 19.5-sack campaign in 2012. There were numerous examples where the Gophers deployed stunts up front to rush the quarterback in Week 1.

One example came early in the game when edge rusher Tai’yon Devers took one quick step toward the tackle’s outside shoulder and turned inside for a free run at the quarterback. He doesn’t close the sack, but creates a pressure.

Wrote about it last night, but this is something the #Gophers can do with their front-seven. Devers stunts inside and gets a free run at the QB. Doesn’t finish the sack, but an excellent open field by Coughlin. Expecting plenty of stunts/twists, etc. this year. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/zMkBcdahZI — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) August 31, 2018

These type of stunts can not only be used by Devers, but others like Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin who feature the same type of athletic traits. This stunt places a strain on offensive line units because it requires communication and awareness to recover and pick up the pressure. This is a type of package you’ll likely see quite often during the Gophers’ 2018 season, especially if their secondary can mature at a rapid rate.

In addition to stunts, defensive coordinator Robb Smith dialed up a few blitz packages specifically for linebacker Blake Cashman. Cashman is one of the best pure athletes the Gophers have in terms of movement skills. He can get downhill extremely quickly and plays very physical in numerous roles. Cashman is the type of player who can twist outside, rush the quarterback off a delayed blitz, or draw attention off a Double A-gap pressure. In Thursday’s win, Cashman had five pressures on a total of eight pass rushing snaps.

Blake Cashman was all over the field last night. When you play this fast/physical and move so well, the options are endless from a schematic standpoint. Delayed blitzes, twists, etc. Very fascinated to see him unleashed this year. Fantastic on special teams, too. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/IcleLZNSdt — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) August 31, 2018

The Gophers blitzed Cashman off the edge, leading to a sack and numerous quarterback hurries.

“Our entire defense, we have a lot of speed and we have a lot of guys who can make things happen and get after the offensive line,” Cashman said following Thursday night’s win. “With Coach Smith, too, he creates a lot of fun stuff for us to run up front. There’s no telling how much we can run.”

This year, Minnesota’s coaches have the chance to unleash Cashman off a variety of different looks as the season progresses. The home-opener was likely just a sample of what we’ll see this year from the Gophers’ defensive scheme. I wrote about it in my Gopher Football Guide, but many of the packages defensive coordinator Robb Smith might deploy could mirror Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer’s concepts. As the Gophers’ front-seven is filled with athletic prototypes, the idea of deploying a melting pot of Double A-gap pressures, stunts/twists and delayed blitzes leave many options on the table when opposing teams are in third-and-long situations.

These type of concepts are necessary if the Gophers want to adequately compete in the Big Ten this season. Minnesota’s pass rush has finished in the bottom half of the conference in sacks during four of the past five seasons. In addition, they’ve cracked 30 total sacks just once during that same timeframe. A few variables correlate directly with these issues, such as lack of talent in the front-four, depth issues and a secondary with cornerbacks unable to play on an island. Minnesota has patched a few of these deficiencies through recruiting, but will need to continue adding more talent.

Just a couple injuries could change how creative Minnesota can be with their front-seven in 2018. However, in the early stages of the season, we’ll likely see a scheme with plenty of different pressure packages to collapse the pocket and create takeaway opportunities. A positive pass rush can go a long way toward helping the Gophers try to win the turnover battle. Any type of deception, pressure or exotic defensive front can help Minnesota take advantage of their overall team speed.

The fast, physical and versatile nature of Minnesota’s defensive skill-sets align well with a team who can be ultra-creative and disruptive in 2018.