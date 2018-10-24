Gophers’ defensive woes: What role have schematics and personnel played?

Over the past few weeks, if you stepped away from a Gopher football game for a few minutes, chances are you probably missed a big play. The Minnesota defense has simply been unable to prevent explosive plays in Big Ten games.

Many of the statistics are rather staggering, especially considering the Gophers’ defense starts nine upper classmen on that side of the ball. In four Big Ten matchups, the Gophers have allowed 34 plays of 15-plus yards, including ten plays of more than 20 yards in Saturday’s 53-28 loss to Nebraska. The Huskers tallied scoring plays of 40, 59, 35 and 67 yards as they moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense. Quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 93 percent of his passes as the Huskers settled into the soft spots of Minnesota’s coverage.

Of the 34 big plays, the method of attack has been rather balanced. Twenty of the plays have been through the air, while 14 have come on long running plays. The Gophers’ average length of opponent touchdowns scored in Big Ten play is 31.5 yards. This shows how much teams are exploiting the defensive scheme. Minnesota is allowing a whopping 504 yards and 43.3 points per game in conference matchups.

Over the past three games, the Gophers have surrendered 5.8 yards per play, which ranks 118th among 130 college programs over that span. The amount of chunk plays they allow helps teams control the tempo and put up points. The Gophers also aren’t receiving a consistent pass rush as they are averaging just over 1.5 sacks per game. This, combined with a lack of talent in the backend, has been the recipe for trouble. The combination of smaller issues related to scheme and personnel have squandered a strong amount of progress by the team’s offense.

In P.J. Fleck’s 11 conference losses as head coach, the Gophers have allowed an average of 35 points per game. The defense has clearly struggled to handle a competition elevation in Big Ten play. There are many questions surrounding why this is the case. First, does a hybrid rush end style defense work in the Big Ten? It’s something many people have questioned, especially considering the physical style of play in this conference. However, as the coaching staff transitions to a new scheme, they need to have the correct type of personnel to execute it. Perhaps they will place an emphasis on recruiting more prototype pass rushers with high athletic metrics, such as 2019 recruit Jason Bargy. It’s important to consider the critical balance between scheme and personnel.

How does that impact what the Gophers can do defensively, though?

It certainly plays a role as they try to scheme to help their safeties in the backend. All of the off-coverage (7-to-10-yard cushions) and zone looks are at least partially the result of personnel trouble in the secondary. The coaches are leaving so much cushion because they are trying to eliminate even more big plays from occurring. Opposing coordinators are scheming to hit the soft spots of coverage as the Gophers attempt to keep everything underneath. This is a direct reaction to problems at the cornerback and safety spots. Antonio Shenault was converted from cornerback to safety, but left last week’s loss to Nebraska with an injury. It meant Jordan Howden, a true freshman, was thrust into one of the most important roles in the defense. He has really struggled to handle physical backs in the second level as a tackler. Teams also love to stack up wide receivers and run bunch sets to deliver route concepts that require communication and potential pass offs. When this happens, an incorrect alignment or missed tackle can lead to an easy big play. Teams have also been bunching things up and tightening the splits of wide receivers to take advantage of Minnesota’s physical strength deficiencies in the secondary. They run to the edge out of those sets and force defensive backs to make plays in space. If the Gophers happen to be in man coverage at the time, it’s a necessity to make the tackle because the play can’t be funneled to the safeties. This is where physical, versatile players like Antoine Winfield Jr. are so valuable. Minnesota missed 18 tackles in last week’s game and have struggled with tackling fundamentals in all Big Ten matchups.

The issue defensive coordinator Robb Smith and his staff faces is simple. Personnel dictates what you can do, especially when the secondary has limited options. However, varying coverages can help keep offenses from being too comfortable. Minnesota will need to mix playing man coverage, zone coverage and off-coverage. The problem is the fact it’s a balancing act. Right now, opposing offenses kind of hold the keys to what the Gophers are doing defensively. If Minnesota plays more man coverage, they leave the secondary susceptible to big plays. It’s also harder to deploy bump-and-run coverage when the pass rush is almost non-existent outside of Carter Coughlin. With a lack of personnel up front, the Gophers established a hybrid rush end position to manufacture a pass rush. The question is: do they plan on keeping this scheme in the future? Nobody will know until the complete arsenal of personnel is in the program during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In addition to other issues, eye discipline by the Gophers’ defense has been a major problem, too. Motion has been killer for the linebackers and safeties. It has caused them to lose alignment and allow playmakers into the second level. When this happens, the backend is unable to make plays and stop the bleeding. This makes the job for the front-seven more difficult. They can’t be nearly as aggressive because the margin for error is extremely slim. One smaller issue at a key position like safety can dictate everything going on defensively.

As you can tell, there are a variety of factors at play regarding the defensive issues. It’s a combination of smaller problems combining together to create one big issue. Scheme and personnel both work hand in hand and overall talent dictates what the Gophers can do in terms of depth. You can’t play more man coverage if there’s no pass rush. More importantly, you can’t deploy more aggressive coverage schemes without experienced, physically developed defensive backs.

However, when things aren’t working, it’s worth taking some scheme chances from time-to-time, in order to make the defense more multi-faceted. Mixing up coverages might help the Gophers temporarily scale back the amount of explosive plays they are allowing. No matter what, at the end of the day, it all circles back to personnel. The Gophers are playing more base defense because they simply don’t have numbers in the secondary. When this happens, it has an adverse impact on pretty much every player and coach. Minnesota makes a move to compensate for one weakness and then gets burned with another issue, which is almost always related to a tiny depth problem.

As the Gophers prioritized wide receiver and the offensive line positions through 2018 recruiting, they added three defensive backs and have been preserving several under classmen, too. Cornerback Terell Smith is the only young player who has extensively played in the secondary. In the future, the Gophers need to keep developing their internal talent, while adding more quality pass rushers and defensive backs in 2019.

Until these players arrive, it’s hard to truly evaluate or diagnose the Gophers’ defense. Of course, there are adjustments that can be made in the short-term, such as varying coverages and taking more chances with the front-seven.

However, no matter what, it’s worth taking a bird’s-eye view at the root of the problem, while understanding scheme and personnel decisions are closely correlated.