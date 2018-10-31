Is the Gophers’ offense starting to evolve?

Offensive success seemed like a distant thought when the Gophers left TCF Bank Stadium last November. They were shut out for the second straight week and could barely muster a first down through the air.

In 2017, the Minnesota offense averaged just 157 yards per game over the final two weeks. They didn’t score a single point and passed for a combined 83 yards and three interceptions during two blowout conference losses. The Gophers’ quarterback play was poor, they were running out of healthy wide receivers and the offense had no balance or firepower. P.J. Fleck and his staff had to inject more talent at the skill spots, while adding necessary offensive line depth.

It meant 2018 would feature young players at nearly every position group, especially at wide receiver and quarterback. The Gophers play eight underclassmen in prominent roles throughout their offense. Things didn’t completely click early in the season, but as young players have started to gain experience, the offense is trending upward. It’s been particularly noticeable in recent weeks.

The Gophers are averaging 450.7 yards per game during the past three matchups, which ranks 30th among all FBS programs. The recent rise of quarterback Tanner Morgan has added another dimension to the offense. Minnesota’s young wide receivers are starting to become comfortable and the offensive line has been playing at a high level since inserting freshman Daniel Faalele into the lineup. Some of these areas of growth have been overshadowed by a defense allowing explosive plays at an extremely high rate. Last Friday’s 38-31 win over Indiana was fueled by the Gophers’ offense managing to compensate for late-game defensive struggles. Quarterback Tanner Morgan found freshman Rashod Bateman for a 67-yard game-winning touchdown as the Gophers offense tallied 482 yards of total offense.

There are several factors related to the sudden offensive growth, specifically related to player development and scheming.

Offensive Line is quietly playing well

Since the addition of true freshman Daniel Faalele at right tackle, the Gophers’ offensive line has elevated their play to another level. During the first two Big Ten matchups, Minnesota was averaging just 90 rushing yards and surrendered 4.5 sacks per game. Following a 48-31 loss to Iowa, the coaches decided to insert the 6-foot-9, 400-pound tackle into the starting lineup. Faalele’s play, combined with the cohesiveness of the Minnesota offensive line has helped them turn the corner in recent weeks. Since he started playing, the Gophers allowing just over one sack per game. This has helped keep the pocket clean for the quarterbacks and maximizes the creativity of the offense.

Not only that, but the improved play of redshirt freshman right guard Blaise Andries has helped an otherwise experienced unit open big rushing lanes. Since the Ohio State game, the Gophers are now averaging 161 rushing yards per game. Between Mohamed Ibrahim, Shannon Brooks and Bryce Williams’ rushing styles, the Gophers have started to develop balance offensively. Minnesota’s rushing offense has featured four running backs who have rushed for more than 100 yards this season. When the quarterback can make throws at all levels, the skill players are threats off a variety of route concepts. If the offensive line plays well, everything starts to click. All three of those phases are interlocked together when trying to create an explosive offensive attack.

The Wide Receiver talent injection

The Gophers’ are averaging 231.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 66th among 130 FBS programs. Last year, they had the ninth-worst average in 2017 (126.1 yards per game). Minnesota also threw just nine touchdowns passing the entire season. Seven of those scores were tallied by a wide receiver and all of them were thrown to Tyler Johnson. The Gophers have added more talented pass catchers to bolster their passing attack. They have already tossed 13 passing touchdowns to four different wide receivers this season.

Minnesota added freshmen Rashod Bateman, Chris Autman-Bell and Demetrius Douglas for a much-needed talent injection at the position. The trio has already tallied a combined 60 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns. Outside of Tyler Johnson, Phillip Howard was the only Gophers’ receiver to post more than 100 receiving yards (132) in 2017. The recruiting efforts at wide receiver have paid off in a big way as the Gophers have improved or exceeded almost every receiving category from last season. This has not only helped the young quarterbacks, but has achieved a level of offensive balance the Gophers haven’t witnessed in quite some time.

Tanner Morgan adds another element to the offense

In the past two weeks, the mobility of redshirt freshman quarterback has also added another dimension to Minnesota’s offense. His ability to sell the play-fake or run designed roll-outs has helped the rhythm and flow of the entire unit. Morgan’s rushing ability, coupled with his accuracy at all three levels, creates more interior rushing lanes and less stacked boxes. The Gophers faced so many interior constraints last year because they simply had no semblance of balance or unpredictability offensively. With improved quarterback play and the talent elevation at wide receiver, the entire complexion of the offense has changed. The offense completed just 47.2 percent of their passes in 2017. This year, the Gophers have completed 54.4 percent of their passes, which has helped them create a rhythm through the short-to-intermediate passing game.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson’s slants, posts and digs have been very difficult for opposing defensive backs to cover. This has been a really high percentage throw for Minnesota’s quarterbacks to complete. Since Tanner Morgan entered as the starter, Morgan is completing 65.2 percent of his passes, while tossing for a 10.3 adjusted yards per attempt average. This speaks to the recent progress with the Minnesota passing game at all three levels. The target depth has varied, which illustrates Morgan’s ability to push the ball up the field. Minnesota’s play-design has also been a huge lift to the offensive success. With the correct personnel, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has been able to call more screens, underneath combinations and other route concepts to take advantage of the players at his disposal. Ciarrocca’s ability to develop talent and adapt to skill sets has helped the offense evolve.

Even with room to improve, the Gophers have drastically re-built an offense that ranked in the bottom-tier of almost every passing category in 2017. With eight underclassmen playing prominent roles, such early signs of growth are slightly surprising. The experienced gained by members of the offense could have a positive effect on future seasons. Now, the recruiting approach should focus attention toward the defense, while continuing to add dashes of depth to key offensive positions.

However, it’s clear recruiting resources the Gophers pooled into the offense are making an impact, even if the scoreboard might not reflect it yet.