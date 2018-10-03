Gophers will need leaders to step up during Antoine Winfield Jr.’s absence

Injuries are something the Gophers’ football team has learned to overcome. It’s a form of adversity they have encountered over the past two years.

Earlier in 2018, running back Rodney Smith suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The injury thrust true freshman Bryce Williams into a large role. Little did the coaches know, it was just the first of two key injuries on the horizon.

“Any adversity we’ve had has brought us a lot closer together,” Fleck said following Smith’s injury.

Just two weeks later, they were mentally tested again. Star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a season-ending foot injury during a 42-13 loss at Maryland. Four weeks into the season, the Gophers lost their two best players to injuries.

Winfield sustained a Lisfranc ligament tear in his left foot, according to Fleck.

“The two things that happen with his injury, it’s either your foot breaks or you tear that ligament and he tore that ligament in his foot,” Fleck said.

The recovery time for this injury varies, but a research study found that 90 percent of NFL players who sustained this injury returned to play at a median of 11.1 months from the time of injury. Recovery times vary depending upon severity, but Minnesota will apply for a medical redshirt.

This is the second time Winfield has battled through injuries at Minnesota. Last season, he missed eight games with a hamstring injury. Winfield has quickly learned how to adjust his mentality when injuries strike.

“He knew something was wrong and he goes, ‘well, that’s football.’ I mean I guess when you have a dad that plays in the NFL for 14 years, you kind of see some things that happen. He understands this is a violent game, it’s a contact sport,” Fleck said. “But he plays the game the right way, he respects the game. And I think eventually really good things are going to happen to him. The restoration is going to come around for him.”

For the time being, the Gophers will need to find a way to construct a defense without the team’s best player in the secondary. It won’t be an easy task as to replicate Winfield’s value.

“Everything we do on our defense is funneled to make sure [Winfield is] the guy and the extra guy to make the play where he needs to make it,” Fleck said. “And then behind them are very, very young players. That’s the position we got caught in.”

In the meantime, Minnesota’s coaches be relying upon young players to fill depth spots. Veteran defensive back Antonio Shenault will likely shift to safety as the Gophers try to patch the hole. It wouldn’t be surprising to see true freshmen Benny Sapp Jr. and Jordan Howden slide into the rotation as well. No matter what, the leadership of senior safety Jacob Huff will be extra important in the backend.

“[Huff is] really important for us back there. He’s the guy in the secondary that’s played a ton of football, him and Antonio Shenault, so they’ve got to really step up the leadership because they’re going to have a lot of young people around them,” Fleck said. “When our players look at those guys, they have to sit there and say they want to be like him. So that even puts more pressure on them in everything they do. From how they respond, to how they walk, to how they talk, to what they say, when they say it, how loud this say it, their actions – that’s all being looked at. It’s under a microscope by all of young players.”

Winfield’s response to the injury is what impresses his head coach the most. Fleck said he is setting the standard for how to handle an injury. Since the Gophers feature one of the youngest rosters in college football, it is something that can rub off upon everyone in the program.

“He makes sure it’s affecting him and he’s showing it in a positive way to the young guys of how to handle an injury,” Fleck said. “When you’re the best player and all these young guys are looking at you, he’s handling it with such maturity and that’s what you want to see out of one of your best players, but not only that, one of your best people and your leader.”

Winfield Jr. will likely receive an additional year of eligibility, but it won’t become official until the paperwork is filed in late November. If he receives the waiver, he’ll technically become a member of the current freshman class. It’s something Fleck jokes with Winfield about.

“I keep telling him, ‘look, you see Rashod Bateman over there?’ And he’s like ‘yeah, he’s a good player,’” Fleck joked. “I said, ‘you’re in his class, you’re the only person on this team that’s getting younger.’”