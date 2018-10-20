Notebook: Gophers’ defense thrashed for 659 yards in a 53-28 loss

It’s one thing to get beat defensively, it’s another to get thrashed.

Nebraska entered Saturday’s game with an 0-6 record for the first time in program history. They ranked 109th nationally in scoring offense, averaging just 23.3 points per game. Despite struggling in past weeks, Minnesota’s defense made the Huskers’ offense look potent in Saturday’s 53-28 loss.

Nebraska gashed the Gophers for 659 yards, including ten plays of 20-plus yards. The Huskers averaged a whopping nine yards per play as Minnesota was carved up by true freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Big plays everywhere for the Huskers

Nebraska was often using motion to test the discipline of Minnesota’s linebackers. The Gophers’ defense has struggled all season with alignments when teams create deception. Many of the explosive plays allowed this year have been the result of mental mistakes defensively. In the first quarter, running back Devine Ozigbo burst free for a 40-yard touchdown run as defensive end Esezi Otomewo and cornerback Coney Durr lost edge contain. Durr had to replace to the outside and make the play, but he got sucked inside. A few drives later, a missed tackle in the box fueled another explosive play. Ozigbo broke free for a 59-yard touchdown as the Gophers again struggled to stop plays in the backend.

The Huskers designed quarterback runs frequently, including a huge 53-yard rush by Adrian Martinez. Minnesota again lost edge contain and the linebackers were out of alignment. The Huskers averaged 8.9 yards per play on the ground, accumulating 383 yards on 43 carries. Poor tackling, bad alignments and a lack of physicality on the edge killed the Gophers’ defense.

In the second half, Minnesota’s offense stormed back with 22 unanswered points, but the defense simply couldn’t stop preventing big plays. A 22-yard run, followed by a 35-yard touchdown from Martinez to Stanley Morgan Jr., extended the Cornhuskers’ lead. Defensively, the Gophers play so much off-coverage, which allows wide receivers to easily make plays via the quick passing game. Minnesota also had no pass rush from any other player but Carter Coughlin. Huskers’ quarterback Adrian Martinez finished the day 25-for-29 with 276 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota allowed a true freshman quarterback to sit back in the pocket and pick apart the soft parts of their coverage scheme. They couldn’t send any pressure because the defense is so undisciplined and vulnerable to explosive plays.

The Gophers have some serious soul searching to do defensively. They have allowed 14 scoring plays of more than 20 yards over the past four weeks. More importantly, teams are averaging close to eight explosive plays per game during that same stretch. The scheme has not been working, specifically in the secondary. Minnesota needs to have some serious conversations regarding the current state of their defense, including whether their current hybrid scheme is a fit for the Big Ten.

Offense squandering opportunities in opposing territory

Minnesota reached Nebraska territory five times in the first half and came away with just eight points. This has been a theme the entire season as the Gophers have struggled to sustain drives in opposing territory. Penalties, drops or missed field goals usually bring drives to a screeching halt. In this game, center Jared Weyler was called for holding, which nullified a 37-yard touchdown pass from Zack Annexstad to wide receiver Rashod Bateman. On the next play, Tyler Johnson dropped a 10-yard reception.

Minnesota was also called for a delay of game penalty as they lined up for a 54-yard field goal try. The infraction forced them to punt and they again came away with no points. The next two trips inside Nebraska territory started inside the 45 yard-line. Minnesota didn’t even muster a first down on either drive. Wide receivers struggled to gain separation and Nebraska’s front-seven clamped down against the run. It took Minnesota five drives to show signs of life offensively. Three impressive grabs by wide receivers Demetrius Douglas, Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson amassed 60 yards as the series ended with a 13-yard touchdown reception by Douglas.

Tanner Morgan provides an offensive spark

Out of halftime, quarterback Zack Annexstad did not return to the game due to a medical issue. He left the stadium and went to the hospital with an internal midsection injury, according to head coach P.J. Fleck. He is expected to be released Saturday night.

Redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan entered the game and the Gophers’ offense quickly created an explosive play. Morgan found wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell off a tunnel screen for a 69-yard gain. Mohamed Ibrahim plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and Minnesota quickly trimmed the deficit to two scores.

The Gophers swiftly added another scoring drive, marching 79 yards over eight plays to pull within six points. Minnesota used a trick play as Tanner Morgan tossed a 31-yard pass to Seth Green, who came down with the contested grab. When Morgan entered the game, the Gophers offense was rejuvenated. He added a speed-option dimension to the offense because of his running ability. The coaches also managed to use a motion wrinkle with wide receiver Tyler Johnson in the backfield. This forced the Huskers’ linebackers to be disciplined and stay in their alignments.

Morgan rushed for 35 yards on four carries as the Gophers ran more plays to use his legs. The Huskers had trouble handling this because of Minnesota’s blocking on the edge and Morgan’s ability to slide through rushing lanes. With this type of tempo, the Gophers’ offense managed to sell the play-fake better, too. Morgan was also accurate at all three levels and found opportunities downfield.

Through the air, Morgan completed 11 of his 16 passes for 214 yards and an interception. He was picked off in the red zone, but the pass was tipped in traffic. In the fourth quarter, Minnesota also chose to run a questionable end zone fade on fourth-and-goal, but couldn’t convert.

No matter what, the offense wasn’t lost when Morgan entered the game and the redshirt freshman had strong command of the system. He adds another dimension to the system because of his pocket presence and ability to extend plays with his legs. It’s unclear the current status of Zack Annexstad, but after seeing Morgan move the offense in the second half, the team may consider giving him another look at quarterback.