Reports: Gophers RB Shannon Brooks arrested on domestic assault allegation

Gophers running back Shannon Brooks was jailed early Sunday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault, according to multiple reports.

Received a tip that #Gophers RB Shannon Brooks was arrested, and here’s the jail roster listing:https://t.co/qWzPHi2r1Q — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) October 14, 2018

According to a Star Tribune report, Brooks was arrested on campus near the Gibson-Nagurski football practice facility early Sunday morning.

Brooks has not played this season after he hurt his knee in a non-contant injury during the spring. It looked like he would miss his entire senior season at the time of the injury.

