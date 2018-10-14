LISTEN NOW

gophers

Previous Story Gophers’ pass rusher Carter Coughlin is becoming a position technician

Reports: Gophers RB Shannon Brooks arrested on domestic assault allegation

By 1500espn October 14, 2018 10:43 am

Gophers running back Shannon Brooks was jailed early Sunday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault, according to multiple reports.

According to a Star Tribune report, Brooks was arrested on campus near the Gibson-Nagurski football practice facility early Sunday morning.

Brooks has not played this season after he hurt his knee in a non-contant injury during the spring. It looked like he would miss his entire senior season at the time of the injury.

1500ESPN staff contributed to this report.

Topics:
Gophers gophers



gophers

Previous Story Gophers’ pass rusher Carter Coughlin is becoming a position technician