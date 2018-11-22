How can the Gophers slow Wisconsin’s rushing attack?

A single second remained on the clock as kicker Rhys Lloyd stared down the Metrodome goalposts. The game was tied at 34 and the Gophers were one leg swipe away from knocking off their bitter rivals. Silence fell over the crowd as Lloyd struck the ball and it twirled between the shiny yellow posts. Lloyd immediately led the charge to Wisconsin’s sideline, claiming the infamous Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The celebration lasted for minutes as a mob of maroon and gold jerseys circled the stands to share the trophy with fans.

The Gophers’ football team hasn’t experienced the euphoria of beating Wisconsin since this moment in 2003. It’s been 15 years since a Minnesota player has even touched the axe. The Badgers have dominated the past decade of this storied college football rivalry.

Gophers’ senior linebacker and Eden Prairie native Blake Cashman, wants to experience the thrill of bringing the axe back to Dinkytown during his final collegiate game. Cashman, who had 20 tackles in last week’s 24-14 loss, is a core leader of Minnesota’s team. He is setting the tone as the Gophers not only try to beat a rival, but gain bowl eligibility.

“I think it would be very exciting just because it’s something we haven’t done here in a very long time. I’ll definitely sleep better at night knowing I went out my senior year with the axe and also just getting bowl eligibility,” linebacker Blake Cashman said.

Minnesota travels to Madison this week for the 128th meeting between the Gophers and Badgers. It’s a place the Gophers haven’t left with a victory since 1994.

A Wisconsin squad with College Football Playoff aspirations has mustered just seven wins with one game remaining. A beat up Badgers team has struggled to stay healthy, specifically on defense. At one point, they were missing five key contributors, including safety D’Cota Dixon. Paul Chryst’s teeam has started to regain health on defense, but the injury bug has now reached the offense.

Wisconsin was without each of their starting tackles during Tuesday’s media availability. Junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook is also questionable and has missed three games this season with a head injury. Sophomore Jack Coan has appeared in four games, completing 61 percent of his passes for 442 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Badgers are bruised and have largely relied upon a physical offensive line and sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor’s punishing running style requires gang tackling as he lowers his shoulder and rarely goes down through initial contact. Taylor has carried the ball a whopping 261 times for 1,869 yards and 15 touchdowns. Wisconsin has just kept feeding him the football. In last week’s 47-44 win over Purdue, he rushed for 321 yards on 33 carries, wearing down the Boilermakers’ defense in overtime.

“[Jonathan] Taylor falls forward, he doesn’t go down with one person hitting him. He almost has 2,000 yards and with injuries to some of there other guys, he’s almost had to do it by himself for a lot of the year,” Gophers’ head coach P.J. Fleck said. “They had a quarterback change due to injury and he’s been able to take a load off that quarterback.”

With such a physical and power oriented Wisconsin offensive line, the Gophers’ defense will need to hold their gaps and remain disciplined. If Minnesota can’t slow Taylor, they could be in for a long afternoon. When the Badgers play Minnesota, the ground game is what they lean on for success. In the past 14 Border Battle meetings, Wisconsin has had at least one player rush for 100 yards. They have also averaged 239.8 rushing yards per game, including 149 yards by running back Jonathan Taylor in last year’s meeting.

However, if they can stack the box and stop Taylor, quarterback Jack Coan will need to complete passes to get the Wisconsin offense going. The Gophers will likely need the physicality of players like safety Jacob Huff and cornerback Chris Williamson around the box to make stops. With limited depth in the Minnesota secondary, the cornerbacks will need to hold up in additional man-to-man situations on the outside. Stopping the run on first and second down can allow the Gophers to dial up blitz packages in long down situations. Gap discipline and holding run fits is necessary to allow linebackers like Blake Cashman to flow downhill. With an inexperienced quarterback likely leading the way, this is the best recipe for success.

“Their system is really good, they gap you out, they make you fit gaps, they give you different formations, they extend gaps out, they’re very physical, especially in their gap schemes,” Fleck said. “Wisconsin has always been, we’re gonna run the ball, you know we’re going to run the ball and we still run the ball. When you’re doing that, you know you have a really good football team and they present a lot of challenges for us.”

Offensively, Minnesota has to take better care of the football. They are currently minus-11 in turnover differential and are committing turnovers at a high rate. It had a drastic impact in last week’s game vs. Northwestern and could turn the tides in Wisconsin, too. The margin for error against many of these Big Ten powers is slim. Minnesota’s defense must swarm to the football and go for takeaways, especially considering running back Taylor has fumbled ten times in two seasons, including four this year. Winning the turnover battle is one of the ways to compete against teams with a talent advantage.

Another major key will center around finding a rhythm in the passing game. The Gophers have relied on a one-dimensional running game in past matchups against the Badgers. Wisconsin is allowing just over 200 yards per game this season, while Minnesota is averaging 383. As weird as it sounds, this is arguably the best quarterback-receiver situation the Gophers have boasted in the past decade of this rivalry. The numbers support this claim.

In Minnesota’s past five meetings, the quarterback play has been abysmal. Over that span, quarterbacks have completed just 35% of their passes (40-for-113) for 112.2 yards per game, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. Despite such poor quarterback play, the Gophers led at halftime in four of those games, including the past two at Wisconsin. The talent advantage was far wider in many of those matchups, too.

With a beat up Badgers team closing out the season, the Gophers have a legitimate chance to compete if they can stop the Wisconsin running game. It’s a big “if,” but this is easily the most talented offense Minnesota has brought to Madison in quite some time. The Gophers must set up the intermediate passing game and control the clock through a consistent rushing attack. If Minnesota can hold running back Jonathan Taylor to under 130 rushing yards, they can compete in the second half.

This is the first matchup in quite some time where the divide between the two teams isn’t nearly as wide. The team that executes better and takes care of the football will win the game, much like last week’s matchup.

Video Breakdowns:

