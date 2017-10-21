LISTEN NOW

Gophers Video

Previous Story VIDEO: Daniel House reacts to the Minnesota-Purdue game; what caused another Gophers loss?

VIDEO: Daniel House analyzes Minnesota’s running game after win against Illinois

By 1500 ESPN October 21, 2017 8:11 pm

Topics:
Daniel House Gophers Gophers Gophers Video kobe mcrary Minnesota pj fleck Rodney Smith
Leave A Comment



Gophers Video

Previous Story VIDEO: Daniel House reacts to the Minnesota-Purdue game; what caused another Gophers loss?