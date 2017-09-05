5 Keys for the Gophers’ Big Ten Season

After opening the season with three non-conference wins, fans will finally have a chance to gauge the Gophers against Big Ten schools. Minnesota opens the conference slate Saturday morning against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Terps will enter TCF Bank Stadium with third string quarterback Max Bortenschlager at the helm, after Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill both suffered ACL tears. The Gophers will still need to keep tabs on the overall team speed of Maryland, including playmaking wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Gophers’ first three conference games will be a solid barometer before they head into the most challenging half of their schedule. The secondary, offensive balance and disciplined football will be a few major keys for the Gopher football team in conference action.

Finding balance and tailoring the gameplan

The Gophers will certainly need to find more balance on offense during Big Ten play. They attempted just 58 passes during their three non-conference games. The running game has played an important role in this offense, but there will be matchups when they will need to throw to win. If the rushing attack is established, there will be plenty of passing looks out of their offensive system, the run-pass-option. When the linebackers bite hard downhill, it will open up crossing routes across the middle for the wide receivers to have 1-on-1 matchups. Quarterback Conor Rhoda will need to use his legs to make teams defend the edge. If he can’t do this occasionally, teams will have an extra defender in the box. That would really limit some aspects of the running game, which in turn would impact the passing attack. There will be games where the Gophers can use the duo of Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks to win, but it will be based solely upon matchups. The coaching staff can adjust their gameplan every week to fit the personnel groupings they will see.

The secondary needs to hold up

After this week’s games, the Gophers’ defense currently ranks first in scoring and rushing defense. As they face Big Ten competition, it will be fascinating to see how their secondary progresses. The Gophers have yet to face a passing offense that has tested their young cornerbacks. A few Big Ten teams will likely throw between 30 or 40 times per game to see how the secondary reacts. True freshman cornerback Kiondre Thomas has been progressing and Antonio Shenault was thrown at frequently in non-conference play. The heartbeat of the unit is sophomore Antoine Winfield Jr., who will use his versatility to cause headaches for opposing offenses. Minnesota may need to burn a few redshirts at defensive back, especially if an injury strikes. The front-seven will need to continue getting after the quarterback to help the secondary. Early in the season, their dominance has fueled the the ability of the defensive backs to create takeaways and win the turnover battle.

Continuing to grow on the offensive line

The offensive line has been a big surprise for this Gophers squad. They’ve allowed just one sack through three games. Despite Jared Weyler’s absence in week three, the offensive line managed to keep the pocket clean and paved the way for 221 rushing yards. For the first time, the unit was starting to play collectively. Head coach P.J. Fleck has talked about the importance of starting offensive lineman playing as one and not individually. The instruction from offensive line coach Ed Warinner has certainly made an impact on the players from a fundamental standpoint. The key will be staying healthy up front because multiple injuries would suddenly make the offensive line very inexperienced. However, Quinn Oseland filled in admirably for Jared Weyler and top recruit Blaise Andries can certainly handle the backup swing tackle duties.

Disciplined football can win close games

The Gophers must continue to play disciplined football on both sides of the ball. Minnesota currently ranks 15th in penalties per game (4.3). It’s allowed them to face manageable down-to-go situations. More importantly, drives haven’t ended as a result of penalties. The Gophers’ overall time of possession has allowed them to control the tempo and be efficient. Playing disciplined football can make a huge difference in close games, especially against talented teams. If you can control your game and prevent debilitating mistakes, it allows the players to focus on the details of their assignments. Minnesota will play in close Big Ten games and executing at a high level can make a huge difference. The final five games of the season feature road games at Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern, along with rivalry games at TCF Bank Stadium against Nebraska and Wisconsin. To compete in these challenging environments, limiting penalties, communicating well and making adjustments will be critical. The first three games have been excellent in these categories and it must continue throughout the season.

Complementary football in all three phases

The Gophers need to play complementary football in all three phases. Minnesota’s win over Middle Tennessee was probably the best example of this. The special teams units flipped the field and drastically impacted opposing drive starts. On defense, MTSU mustered just 3 points and 17 second-half rushing yards. Offensively, the Gophers used a powerful running attack to fuel their success. All three phases of the game contributed to the win. More importantly, the special teams units have been making field goals and shifting field position to place the team in favorable situations. Fleck’s emphasis on situational football during practices has been a major key to the early improvement in this category.

The Gophers will face challenges that increase in magnitude every week, but the first three or four Big Ten games should give everyone a very accurate assessment of the team’s season outlook.