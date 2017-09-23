Gophers coach Matt Simon is making his mark on the Minnesota’s wide receivers

The Gophers have shown growth at the wide receiver position during the first three games of the season. In non-conference play, they attempted just 58 passes, but produced more explosive plays. It’s been clear to see the mark wide receivers coach Matt Simon has made on the team’s young pass catchers.

An improved passing attack can go a long way toward helping the Gophers develop a clear and balanced offensive identity. Early in the season, the wide receivers have created more yards after the catch, while improving their overall route running. These adjustments were needed to help a unit that ranked 103rd out of 127 teams in total offense last year.

The Gophers averaged just 6.6 yards per passing attempt in 2016, which ranked 95th nationally. Minnesota really struggled to create vertical separation and it put a strain on the entire offense. It also led to a low completion rate and stagnant performances in third-and-long situations. Quarterback Mitch Leidner finished last among 100 qualifying quarterbacks in completion percentage (56.4%). Part of this was attributed to Leidner’s performance, but many people have failed to note how his receivers struggled to get open on the outside. All offseason there was discussion about improving passing game efficiency and total yards per attempt. It’s early, but we’ve already witnessed growth with a few coaching adjustments.

Over the last five years, Minnesota has averaged just 6.76 yards per passing attempt. Most teams in the top-third of college football average over 8.5 yards per attempt. There’s been a small sample size, but through two games, the Gophers’ average sits at 8.9. In addition, quarterback Conor Rhoda has completed 65.2% of his passes. Rhoda has tallied just 46 attempts, but has prevented key mistakes. Passing efficiency will be an important way to sustain success in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s system.

In 2017, the wide receivers’ ability to run improved routes and accumulate yards after the catch has been a major difference. In fall practices, it was clear to see how much the coaches emphasized running routes based upon breakpoints and angles. In addition, maintaining position through contact at the catch point was instructed via numerous drills. This coaching method has allowed young players to develop their raw talent at an expedited rate. In games, the staff has called more deep route combinations on the outside to isolate playmakers off dig routes across the middle. The coaching staff has used the correct route concepts to exploit various defensive matchups, too.

It’s clear to see the growth as Minnesota already has tallied three explosive plays over 50 yards. Last year, the Gophers’ longest passing touchdown went for 22 yards. This season, Tyler Johnson has already notched two touchdown receptions over 60 yards. The Gophers’ entire wide receiving corps had accomplished this just twice since 2012.

So who has been the silent hero in this early transformation?

Wide receivers coach Matt Simon has helped the team manage inexperience at the position. Coming into the season, only four Gophers’ wide receivers had accumulated at least one catch. True freshman Demetrius Douglas has already cracked the starting lineup in three wide receiver sets. Senior Eric Carter has stepped up as a vocal leader in the wide receiver room. In addition, Tyler Johnson has transitioned from a pure athlete into a detail oriented route runner. Johnson’s 282 receiving yards currently rank 27th nationally and second in the Big Ten.

Developing top-tier talent is nothing new for Matt Simon. At Western Michigan, he coached Daniel Braverman and Corey Davis, one of the nation’s most explosive duos. Davis was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the fifth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. Simon, a Farmington, Minn. native, is widely considered one of the top wide receiver coaches in the country. Fleck coached Simon at Northern Illinois and helped fuel his short career in the NFL. After his professional playing days, Simon eventually joined the Rutgers and Western Michigan coaching staffs. He reunited with Fleck and they haven’t looked back since. The duo is now tackling a new challenge in Simon’s home state.

“Matt Simon, I think, is one of the hot, young, up and coming coaches in our profession, I really believe that,” P.J. Fleck said in August. “Now he’s here at the University of Minnesota, where he belongs.”

In the coming seasons, Simon will likely be considered for numerous head coaching jobs, especially if he can continue his developmental wizardry at Minnesota. Next year, he’ll add talented recruits Jornell Manns, Erik Gibson and Rashod Bateman as new weapons for his toolbox.

Until then, the Gophers’ passing game doesn’t need to be dominant, but it must be efficient. With improved route running and instruction at the position, many of the past issues can be put to rest. However, quarterback Conor Rhoda will need to be efficient and keep defenses honest with both his legs and arm. In the Big Ten, defenses will make Rhoda use his legs before they actually respect the edge. It means Rhoda will see stacked fronts if he is unable to hit open receivers and run off the edge.

If he can take care of the football, blend in a few runs and complete a high volume of passes, the aerial attack will complement the running game well.

No matter how you look at it, the growth of Minnesota’s wide receivers will be a huge difference-maker in 2017. If the passing game can even show a slight improvement, the Gophers will find necessary balance on offense.