Gophers squander four takeaways in 31-17 loss at Purdue

In a game that featured a 90-minute rain delay, the Gophers were unable to take advantage of four defensive takeaways as they fell to Purdue, 31-17. A four-play, 56-yard drive, capped by a 12-yard Markell Jones rushing score led the Boilermakers past Minnesota.

Offense uses the jet sweep

The offense struggled throughout the game, but the coaches made more adjustments this week. Purdue was stacking the box and it was putting a strain on inside rushing lanes. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca started dialing up more pre-snap motion, jet sweeps, and speed option concepts. It allowed the Gophers’ running backs to get more space up the middle. Minnesota set up a 19-yard Shannon Brooks run by calling a jet sweep on the prior play. It softened up the A and B gaps inside. Rodney Smith scampered for a 51-yard gain and displayed his above average movement skills. He used his vision to read blockers, was elusive to break four tackles, and maintained balance through cutbacks. The Gophers averaged 4.8 yards per carry and it allowed quarterback Conor Rhoda to sell play-action looks.

There were three instances in the first half where his play fakes resulted in positive outcomes, including a 2-yard touchdown to tight end Brandon Lingen. The linebackers moved downhill and Rhoda dropped the pass over the defense. The problem was inconsistency as the Gophers struggled to move the ball through the air.

Earlier in the game, wide receiver Tyler Johnson added a 6-yard receiving touchdown, after faking inside and snapping his route toward the sideline. He tracked the ball very well to peel around the defensive back for the grab. Johnson’s route running has progressed so much this season and he’s refined the details of his game. He finished the day with just 15 yards as the Gophers mustered just 101 yards through the air.

Out of a 90-minute lightning delay, the Gophers went on a 17-play, 62-yard drive over 7:32 and came away with a field goal. They held a 17-16 lead with 2:26 left, but it wasn’t enough. A 44-yard return and a quick 4-play scoring drive was all Purdue needed to take the lead. Rhoda led the team on a late drive, but threw a pick-six to seal the loss. It’s clear Rhoda must start going through his progressions because he has a tendency to lock into his primary target. He needs to climb the pocket and feel pressure. There were several throws in this game where he was falling backward and not driving through the target. Rhoda had a key red zone fumble and pick-six to end the game, which are errors he can’t commit if this team is going to win. He now has tallied three red zone turnovers over the first five games of the season.

Squandering turnovers, field position

The Gophers were unable to take advantage of good field position in the first half and it allowed Purdue to hang around. Minnesota’s final three average drive starts of the first half were at their own 40-yard-line. They went into halftime with just 14 points to show for it. A red zone fumble by quarterback Conor Rhoda and a three-and-out squandered the opportunity. It kept the Boilermakers within a score, despite four debilitating turnovers. Minnesota had a streak of five punts and a fumble on six drives. They also were unable to take advantage of a missed 52-yard field goal that set them up with short field position in the third quarter. This game was filled with plenty of missed opportunities.

Defense creates four first half takeaways

The Gophers’ defense created four takeaways and kept the team in this game. Safety Kunle Ayinde notched an interception, Merrick Jackson and Thomas Barber had forced fumbles and Kamal Martin added a diving red zone interception. The Gophers scored 14 points off these takeaways and won the turnover battle 4-2. Minnesota’s defensive line had four sacks and created enough pressure to help the secondary. However, it wasn’t enough as the offense struggled to gain an identity.

The defensive line ran a few twists inside that caused some interior pressure. In the first half, edge rusher Carter Coughlin backed the offensive tackle into quarterback David Blough and linebacker Thomas Barber rushed freely from the B-gap to tally a sack. Barber was impressive in this game, notching 10 tackles, and a forced fumble. He is a very fundamentally sound player and rarely misses tackles inside. He squares up in the gap and makes stops with his physicality.

Timely mistakes on defense

The defense made too many timely mistakes in this game. A blown coverage led to an early touchdown score by tight end Cole Herdman. Safety Kunle Ayinde blitzed and nobody helped over the top with the wide receiver. It forced linebacker Jonathan Celestin to cover two players, leaving Herdman wide-open over the top. The other error came when Ayinde took a poor angle on a 39-yard reception, but it was erased by a strip sack a few plays later. Out of the second half, Purdue went on a 10-play, 52-yard drive and capitalized on what appeared to be another coverage error. The Gophers were in man coverage, but didn’t have any help across the middle, which allowed D.J. Knox to slip out of the backfield for a 22-yard score. On the surface, it appeared a safety might have made a coverage mistake resulting in the touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Kunle Ayinde dropped an intercepted that would have turned the tides, but he was unable to bring it in. The secondary could not recover from injuries and they added more on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Huff and Kiondre Thomas both sustained injuries, but Huff returned.

At the midway point of the fourth quarter, Purdue went on a 10-play, 78-yard drive, including a 24-yard run by D.J. Knox. However, a third down run stop held the Boilermakers to a field goal and a 16-14 lead before a lightning delay. The defense couldn’t get one last stop and unfortunately lost the game because of it.

Special teams quietly kills

The Gophers’ special teams units have been inconsistent over the last two games. It is unclear why the team started Jacob Herbers, but he booted a terrible 11-yard punt to start the game. The poor field position associated with this allowed Purdue to score early. Santoso eventually returned, but on the next punt, an illegal formation penalty tacked on yardage for the Boilermakers. Santoso had one positive 54-yard punt that pinned Purdue deep, but he added a poor 25-yarder during a key third quarter moment. The most critical error came when the Gophers allowed a 44-yard return to set up the game-winning four-play scoring drive for Purdue. The special teams units have to be more consistent if the Gophers want to play complementary football.