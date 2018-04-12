Strong WNBA draft will make Lynx’s competition tougher in 2018 (and beyond)

When Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne and Skyler Diggins-Smith were selected with the first three picks of the 2013 WNBA draft, it was assumed their presence would reshape the league. And to an extent, it has.

Griner is a WNBA champion, four-time All-Star and scoring champ. Delle Donne won a league MVP. Diggins-Smith is a third-time All-Star. Now imagine the 2013 draft doubled. That’s the type of impact this year’s incredibly talented class could have on the league.

There are at least five – maybe as many as eight – players in this year’s draft who would have had an argument to go No. 1 overall in most years. Though there is no debate that the No. 1 overall pick will be South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson. The 6-foot-5 power forward averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in her final season as a Gamecock – her best season in both categories. She also led her team to the 2017 NCAA Championship.

Las Vegas will get an immediate shot in the arm under new head coach Bill Laimbeer. They could be in for a quick turnaround with Wilson in the paint. Their progress may be determined by how much last year’s No. 1 pick Kelsey Plum improves in Year 2. At very least, the Aces, will offer tougher competition for the rest of the WNBA. If Wilson catches on quickly, they could be a force.

Each of the next seven players expected to be picked could end up as the No. 2 overall selection. WNBA mock drafters project Indiana to take Ohio State scoring dynamo Kelsey Mitchell, who produced 3,402 points in her Ohio State career.

But former Tennessee guard Diamond Deshields offers a layer of intrigue into the mix. She left the Volunteers in favor of playing overseas last year. Deshields is an incredible athlete with speed to burn and a rare leaping ability, but there were bumps in the road at Tennessee that might cause her to fall down the board. She certainly has the talent to be deserving of the No. 2 overall pick.

UConn’s Azura Stevens added even more talent to a stocked draft by leaving the Huskies early. With great coordination and athleticism at 6-foot-6, she might be too tough to pass up for the Fever.

UCLA star point guard Jordin Canada also has an outside shot at becoming the second player picked. There are few players who possess her combination of scoring skill and passing ability. She became the first player in Pac-12 history to score 1,800 points and dish 700 assists.

The Chicago Sky picked a heck of a year to have two of the first four picks. With their No. 3 and No. 4 overall selections, they will land two of the four previous players mentioned, meaning an instant turnaround is possible. Chicago sunk last year following a trade that sent Delle Donne to Washington.

The Sky will have the option of taking any of three other players who would be top-pick worthy in a different year. Duke point guard Lexie Brown averaged near 20 points per game and was an impressive defensive player, racking up 122 steals.

Both UConn’s Gabby Williams and Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians will be in the conversation for a selection by Chicago. Williams is the best all-around athlete in the class. She is also a good passer and will likely be an elite defensive player. Vivians grew into the Bulldogs’ star during their run of back-to-back appearances in the NCAA title game. She averaged 19.8 points per game and hit 40 percent of her three point attempts.

Following Chicago’s picks at three and four, the Seattle Storm will get a top-notch prospect to flank former UConn star Breanna Stewart, then with the sixth overall pick Dallas adds a partner for Diggins-Smith and at No. 7, Washington adds talent around Delle Donne.

Indiana has another selection at No. 8 overall where there will still be players with star potential. UConn ace three-point shooter Kia Nurse, Oregon State center Marie Gulic and Russian star Maria Vadeeva could all be plugged into lineups and make a difference in 2018.

The Lynx dealt away their first-round pick. Likely players in the conversation in the second round are Tennessee’s center Mercedes Russell, who had a solid career but didn’t quite live up to expectations, and Louisville’s undersized do-it-all forward Myisha Hines-Allen.

Minnesota Gophers star Carlie Wagner is projected to be drafted in the third round.

No matter how the chips fall, franchises will be changed on Thursday night. And the Lynx could have some new teams gunning for them as defending champions.

