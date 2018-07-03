Maya Moore will not let the Lynx fade

Nine games into the WNBA season, it was fair to wonder if the Minnesota Lynx were beginning to lose some velocity on their fastball.

The Lynx lost six of their first nine games, which was stunning considering they dropped only seven contests in all of 2017 and appeared in the WNBA Finals six of the last seven years.

During the opening stanza of the season, last year’s champions struggled to find an effective rotation with changes to the bench. They lost key role players Renee Montgomery and Natasha Howard and newbies Danielle Robinson and Tanisha Wright were having trouble finding their fit.

The league appeared to believe the Lynx had gotten old all of the sudden. Fair enough, considering they have three starters age 34 or older.

But if the WNBA thought the Lynx were going to drift into obscurity, they didn’t factor Maya Moore’s history.

Moore is the same player that went 125-3 in high school, twice went 39-0 in championship runs with UConn and has only suffered a double-digit loss season once since entering the WNBA (and the Lynx won the WNBA title that year).

Following a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 3 — the team’s fourth in a row at the time — Moore began taking things into her own hands.

Since only taking 10 shots in the June 3 defeat, Moore has taken at least 15 shots in each game and has scored more than 20 points in the last seven games, which have all been wins.

Last season, Moore averaged 13.8 shots per game, slightly below her career average. This year she is up to 17.1 shots per contest overall. Her numbers during the Lynx’s seven game win streak have rivaled those of her MVP season in 2014.

In the last three games, the WNBA’s top player has produced 32 points against the Seattle Storm on 12-for-23 shooting, 24 against the Atlanta Dream on 9-for-15 from the field and 26 points versus the Dallas Wings on 10-for-20 shooting.

Not to be overlooked, she has only turned the ball over eight times during her seven-game stretch of 20-plus point performances.

Overall, Moore is third in the WNBA in scoring, only behind Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart. She could overtake both with a few more takeover games. She’s also 16th in three-point percentage, 18th in free throw percentage, seventh in steals and 20th in rebounds per game.

Her recent performances have earned Moore the Western Conference Player of the Week each of the last two weeks — her 18th and 19th career times winning the Player of the Week award.

The rest of the Lynx have improved as Maya has reminded teams she is unguardable. Sylvia Fowles, last year’s league MVP, is averaging 17 and 12 per game and second-year forward Cecilia Zandalasini has made 47.6 percent of her three-pointers coming off the bench. Seimone Augustus, averaging 10.7 points per game, is still knocking down 18-footers like they are layups.

Even with some improvement around Moore, the Lynx’s roster isn’t as strong as it was in the past few years. They will go as she goes. And Lynx fans can feel pretty comfortable with that.