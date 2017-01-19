Stuff You Should Know About: Looks Like Travelling

Not even a crew of NBA referees could avoid calling this incredible 5-step travel by Russell Westbrook!
Here’s the moment Ivan Rodriguez learned he’s headed to Cooperstown.
Luke Hamilton should be your new favorite rugby player.
Last Week Tonight returns to HBO next month and the trailer is extraordinary.
Last Week Tonight, a show you think about so little you didn’t realize it was on hiatus, returns 2/12 at 11 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/asCNXZfqJR
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) January 18, 2017