Stuff You Should Know About – Wild Keep Winning

Bruce Boudreau after a comeback win in Chicago, reminding us he is not a chemist.
Travis Kelce is upset that a obvious holding penalty was called on the Chiefs.
Travis Kelce blames the officiating for the loss to the #Steelers.
[ESPN] #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/vxgWzgmJq6
— Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) January 16, 2017
Antonio Brown went live on Facebook from the locker room after the Pittsburgh win in KC. Must of the audio is NSFW, including the speech from Mike Tomlin.
Undisputed.
Congratulations to Dak Prescott for again outplaying Aaron Rodgers, again holding off Romo and again performing like a clutch MVP.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2017