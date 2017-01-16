LISTEN NOW
Stuff You Should Know About – Wild Keep Winning

By Mackey & Judd January 16, 2017 6:18 am
Jan 15, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) and his teammates celebrate their victory following the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Minnesota won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Boudreau after a comeback win in Chicago, reminding us he is not a chemist.

 

Travis Kelce is upset that a obvious holding penalty was called on the Chiefs.

 

Antonio Brown went live on Facebook from the locker room after the Pittsburgh win in KC. Must of the audio is NSFW, including the speech from Mike Tomlin.

 

Undisputed.

Topics:
Antonio Brown bruce boudreau Mackey & Judd Mike Tomlin Minnesota Wild Skip Bayless Stuff Travis Kelce
