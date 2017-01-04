LISTEN NOW
Stuff You Should Know About:

By Mackey & Judd January 4, 2017 7:38 am

The Gophers have moved on from head coach Tracy Claeys.

On Tuesday evening, University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle announced Claeys and all but two of his assistants – Dan O’Brien and Mike Sherels – were terminated.

The Timberwolves overcame a 26-point deficit only to lost to the 76ers on a buzzer beater.

Vikings assistant general manger George Paton is interviewing for the vacant GM position with the San Francisco 49ers, according to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero.

