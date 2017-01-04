Stuff You Should Know About:

The Gophers have moved on from head coach Tracy Claeys.
On Tuesday evening, University of Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle announced Claeys and all but two of his assistants – Dan O’Brien and Mike Sherels – were terminated.
The Timberwolves overcame a 26-point deficit only to lost to the 76ers on a buzzer beater.
Rubio ties it up, but Covington answers….FOR THE WIN!
Final: @Sixers 93, @Timberwolves 91. Embiid: 25p & 8r.#MadeInPHILA pic.twitter.com/HdMHBar8G2
— NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2017
Vikings assistant general manger George Paton is interviewing for the vacant GM position with the San Francisco 49ers, according to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero.
After visit to Green Bay on Thursday, the #49ers will interview #Vikings assistant GM George Paton on Friday, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2017