Stuff You Should Know About:

How good would Jose Bautista look in a Twins uniform?

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Twins met with free-agent slugger Jose Bautista’s agent this winter. Bautista slugged 22 home runs in 116 games last season for the Blue Jays.

The Twins also signed pitchers, Ryan Vogelsong and Nick Tepesch to minor-league contracts last night, according to Phill Miller of the Star Tribune.

Speaking of the Twins, former first-round pick and mainstay at third base, Trevor Plouffe signed a contract with the Oakland A’s last night

The No. 24 Gopher men’s basketball looks to avenge its loss to the Michigan State Spartans tonight. Tip off is at 6 p.m. from East Lansing, MI.

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was let go by the Oakland Raiders yesterday. Which is a bit surprising, considering Oakland had one of the better offenses in the NFL.