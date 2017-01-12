Stuff You Should Know About:

The No. 24 Gopher men’s basketball team was walloped last night in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Gophers were hoping to avenge its loss to the Spartans from earlier this season but the U of M fell to Michigan State 65-47 on Wednesday night. The Gophers are 15-3 on the season, 3-2 in Big Ten play.

At the Target Center last night the Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 117-105. Ricky Rubio had 17 assists and Andrew Wiggins dropped 28.

The Wild return to action tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, puck drop is at 8 p.m..

The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.