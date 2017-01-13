Stuff You Should Know About:

The Wild scored seven goals on Carey Price last night in their win over Montreal.

For the second time this season, the Wild put up a crooked number against All-Star goaltender Carey Price. Minnesota could be on top of the Western Conference if they win against Dallas and Chicago this weekend.

Linval Joseph has been named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The Twins signed catcher Chris Gimenez to a minor league contract on Thursday.

The Timberwolves host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Target Center.