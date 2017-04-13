LISTEN NOW
Stuff You Should Know About: 51 Saves Sinks the Wild

By Mackey & Judd April 13, 2017 6:53 am

Let’s hope the Wild can figure out a plan soon to beat Jake Allen.

 

The Arizona Coyotes owned the Timberwolves with this outstanding tweet about the new logo.


Charlie Murphy was great.

 

Erik Spoelstra is really sad about the Heat missing the playoffs.

