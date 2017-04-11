Stuff You Should Know About: Cubs Fans Made Babies

ESPN investigates: Cubs fans had sex to celebrate the World Series!
Have you ever wanted to see an NFL draft prospect bench press Field Yates?
I guess bench pressing @FieldYates has become a thing. @damienwoody made this look too easy, so now @MylesLGarrett takes a turn. #Popcorn pic.twitter.com/gidca4nbVO
— Ashok Moore (@AshokaESPN) April 10, 2017
The Diamondbacks brought Little League to the big leagues with this defensive gem.
How to clear the bases – without clearing the infield. pic.twitter.com/jY4xwKPXoH
— MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2017
How can the WWE allow this kind of activity!?