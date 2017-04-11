LISTEN NOW
Stuff You Should Know About: Cubs Fans Made Babies

By Mackey & Judd April 11, 2017 6:35 am
Cubs

ESPN investigates: Cubs fans had sex to celebrate the World Series!

 

 

Have you ever wanted to see an NFL draft prospect bench press Field Yates?


 

The Diamondbacks brought Little League to the big leagues with this defensive gem.

 

How can the WWE allow this kind of activity!?

Topics:
Arizona Diamondbacks Braun Strowman Chicago Cubs Field Yates Mackey & Judd Myles Garrett Stuff
