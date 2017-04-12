Stuff You Should Know About: A New Era at Target Center

This is how the Timberwolves rolled out the new logo last night…unfortunately the Star Tribune had to ruin everything!
Welcome to the New Era. #NewEraNewLook pic.twitter.com/STDKfWVMrJ
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2017
Gronk was back in the mix with the WWE on SmackDown!
Hasn’t @JinderMahal learned by now? When @RobGronkowski is at ringside, don’t poke the PATRIOT! #SDLive @MojoRawleyWWE pic.twitter.com/zaOZ9E26c2
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017
Joc Pederson was trolling Jon Lester with his lead from 1st base.
If you film Marshawn Lynch at the airport, your phone will end up on the ground.