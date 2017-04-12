LISTEN NOW
Mike and Mike
LIVE ON 1500

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Cubs Fans Made Babies

Stuff You Should Know About: A New Era at Target Center

By Mackey & Judd April 12, 2017 6:36 am
Mar 1, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) warms up prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

This is how the Timberwolves rolled out the new logo last night…unfortunately the Star Tribune had to ruin everything!


Gronk was back in the mix with the WWE on SmackDown!


Joc Pederson was trolling Jon Lester with his lead from 1st base.

 

 

If you film Marshawn Lynch at the airport, your phone will end up on the ground.

 

 

Topics:
Joc Pederson Mackey & Judd Marshawn Lynch Minnesota Timberwolves Rob Gronkowski Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Cubs Fans Made Babies