Stuff You Should Know About: Yeo Coming Back to the X

Mike Yeo spoke about his St Louis Blues and his feelings about meeting the Wild in the playoffs.
It doesn’t really mean anything at this point, but this is still a tough way to lose a game if you’re the Timberwolves.
That’s not a balloon, that’s a magnum.
That’s not a balloon guys. Ump, Jeff Nelson stomps an inflated condom in the #Cubs #Brewers game. pic.twitter.com/vRQScY6AcX
— Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) April 9, 2017
Tebow with a single-A no-doubter!
Russell Westbrook is the MVP. No debate.
This shot:
A) Won the game
B) eliminated Denver from the playoffs
C) gave Westbrook 50 points
D) all of the above pic.twitter.com/NmcCpcmpls
— NBA.com (@NBAcom) April 9, 2017
A great camera shot of a bad golf shot.