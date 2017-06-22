LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Vargas’ Mammoth Blast

Stuff You Should Know About: Breaking Baseball’s Unwritten Rules

By Mackey & Judd June 22, 2017 6:50 am
Justin Verlander

Jarrod Dyson broke up a perfect game with a bunt single in the 6th…and his team won.


 

Here’s a pretty solid practical joke between college football rival neighbors.

 

This seems just a little creepy.

 

Tom Brady and his son hung out with some sumo wrestlers in Tokyo.

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Topics:
Jarrod Dyson Mackey & Judd Michigan Ohio State Stuff Tom Brady
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Vargas’ Mammoth Blast