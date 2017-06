I know I’m not the same fighter I was 20 years ago, I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago… As a matter of fact, I’m not the same fighter I was 5 years ago,I’m just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves #TMT #TBE @mayweatherpromotions

