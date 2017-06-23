Stuff You Should Know About: The Deal is Done!

Jimmy Butler!

Jimmy Butler’s trainer doesn’t seem to like Bulls GM Gar Forman.

0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017



Trust the Process.

“Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name).”—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017



It was a bad night for Brian Windhorst.