The Cavs fired GM David Griffin. Let the subtweeting drama begin!!!

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

Anthony Rizzo was called out by the Padres for taking out catcher Austin Hedges.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Joe Buck on his Brooks Koepka flub.

Conor McGregor added some nice artwork to his gym.