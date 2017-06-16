Stuff You Should Know About: Dub Nation Celebrates

LISTEN NOW

June 16, 2017
University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma buries his head in his hand as former NBA player and television personality Charles Barkley cuts up during a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Sept. 8, 2006. Both Auriemma and Barkley will be inducted as members of the class of 2006. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Charley Barkley sent some congratulations to the Warriors after another NBA title.


Draymond Green’s trolling t-shirt was quite impressive.

Two bombs to left for Chris Gimenez!

 

Here’s the proof you need that Rickie Fowler was really good during round 1 of the US Open.

 

 

Charley Barkley chris gimenez Draymond Green Rickie Fowler
