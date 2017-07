Aaron Rodgers loves America.

Happy Birthday America! #4thofjuly #merica🇺🇸 #pregamingthepregame #wolfamerica #hashtag A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Paulina Gretzky also loves America.

Happy 4th of July #Merica 🌟🇺🇸 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jul 4, 2017 at 4:02am PDT





Joey Chestnut down the final stretch to win another Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.



WOJ BOMB!!!