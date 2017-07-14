Stuff You Should Know About: Bartolo!

Bartolo Colon’s debut for Rochester wasn’t great.
Tebow walked it off for the St Lucie Mets with this blast!
TIM TEBOW WALK-OFF HOME RUN ON THE FIRST PITCH! pic.twitter.com/O7o7sAoUt2
— Zach Dean (@ZachDeanDBNJ) July 14, 2017
GENIUS!!! This is what the internet was made for!
Here’s a nice shot from JJ Watt at BBB while promoting his new shoes from Reebok.
400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective.
Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017