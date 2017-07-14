LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Bartolo!

By Mackey & Judd July 14, 2017 6:10 am

Bartolo Colon’s debut for Rochester wasn’t great.

 
Tebow walked it off for the St Lucie Mets with this blast!


GENIUS!!! This is what the internet was made for!

 

Here’s a nice shot from JJ Watt at BBB while promoting his new shoes from Reebok.

Topics:
Bartolo Colon JJ Watt Mackey & Judd Skip Bayless Stuff Tim Tebow
