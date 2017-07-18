Stuff You Should Know About: Big Sexy Day!

Twins fans, it’s Big Sexy time!

Dude, it’s KIRK!

Please enjoy Bruce Allen calling his franchise quarterback by the wrong first name six times in two minutes pic.twitter.com/BVkahmTeqo — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 18, 2017



The Sacramento Kings had some fun at the expense of Lakers fans.

We asked @Lakers fans in Vegas about their rookies that don’t exist… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6bSyXQKCB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 18, 2017



Ouch.

Glad umpire Chris Segal is okay after taking a Josh Donaldson backswing to the head. Segal remains in the game. pic.twitter.com/nWdt1pAGJW — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 17, 2017



Great question.