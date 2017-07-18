LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: Big Sexy Day!

By Mackey & Judd July 18, 2017 6:29 am
May 7, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) follows through during a sixth inning at bat against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Twins fans, it’s Big Sexy time!

 

Dude, it’s KIRK!


The Sacramento Kings had some fun at the expense of Lakers fans.


Ouch.


Great question.

Topics:
Bartolo Colon Bruce Allen Chris Segal Josh Donaldson Kirk Cousins Kliff Kingsbury Mackey & Judd Sacramento Kings Stuff
