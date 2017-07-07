Stuff You Should Know About: G.O.A.T.?

Packer fans don’t know just how spoiled they have been with Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers needs 3 TDs to become the 11th player to throw 300 TDs. The other 10 averaged 171 INTs before their 300th TD.
Rodgers has 72.
— Elisha Twerski (@ETwPhoneHome) July 4, 2017
Here’s some bad minor-league baseball defense.
Randy Arozarena with one of the craziest plays we’ve seen in years! #SCTop10 @espn @MLB @MiLB pic.twitter.com/qtb3rVeIm1
— SpringfieldCardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 7, 2017
And here’s some bad major-league baseball defense.
And now, some good baseball defense!
What a gorgeous double-play out of the shift. ⚾️
[MLBN] #Brewers #Cubs pic.twitter.com/WBVMVtMiRA
— Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 6, 2017