Stuff You Should Know About: LeBron on Vacation

By Mackey & Judd July 6, 2017 6:51 am

LeBron James seems to be enjoying the offseason.


Nothing to see here, just Rafael Nadal signing a prosthetic leg at Wimbeldon.


Big news coming from the Twins AAA club in Rochester.

 

