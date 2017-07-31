Stuff You Should Know About: A Little Love From Miguel

LISTEN NOW

By Mackey & Judd July 31, 2017 6:38 am

HUGS!!!

 

Tyler Duffey almost destroyed a seagull.

Dude, you’re supposed to chug the beer to get the ball, not dump it out!

 

Chris Christie had words for a Cubs fan in Milwaukee. I’m not sure the Gov really needed those nachos.

Hats off the Beast Mode for making this both awkward and NSFW!

This Cleveland TV station took some pretty direct shots at Kyrie Irving.

Topics:
Chris Christie Kyrie Irving Mackey & Judd Marshawn Lynch miguel sano Stuff Tyler Duffey
