Stuff You Should Know About: A Little Love From Miguel

Tyler Duffey almost destroyed a seagull.
Nearly had another Randy Johnson episode in Oakland, suicide seagull avoids pitch and Davis somehow fouls it off pic.twitter.com/KHBBCEAYHx
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 31, 2017
Dude, you’re supposed to chug the beer to get the ball, not dump it out!
Chris Christie had words for a Cubs fan in Milwaukee. I’m not sure the Gov really needed those nachos.
At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2
— Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017
Hats off the Beast Mode for making this both awkward and NSFW!
@LeviDamien @Jimmy_Durkin @DeMarcusRFNET @BWilliamsonNFL Marshawn on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EO7O1qF206
— ElPleveJuan (@PleveJuan) July 29, 2017
This Cleveland TV station took some pretty direct shots at Kyrie Irving.
Yo have y’all seen the latest Fox 8 commercial 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/HlCI9Hao9u
— Mickey™ (@AstroMickeyT) July 28, 2017