LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About:

Stuff You Should Know About: To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man

By Mackey & Judd July 27, 2017 6:58 am

WOOOOOOO!!!!!!!

 

Could Jaime Garcia be on his way out already?

 

Adrian Beltre was on the losing end of an ump show in Texas!!!

 

It looks like Phil Simms will be a flashy addition to the CBS studio crew!

 

Ouch! All of a sudden Jose Canseco doesn’t look so bad.

 

Topics:
Adrian Beltre Jaime Garcia Mackey & Judd Phil Simms Ric Flair Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: