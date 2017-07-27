Stuff You Should Know About: To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man

WOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
WOOOOOO!!! It’s official… Our #30for30, #NatureBoy, on @RicFlairNatrBoy will debut November 7th on ESPN.
Details: https://t.co/xRepS0jTGC pic.twitter.com/Pua4OZcdK3
— ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) July 26, 2017
Could Jaime Garcia be on his way out already?
Sources: #Twins will consider moving Ervin Santana – and even the recently acquired Jaime Garcia – if team’s recent struggles continue. @MLB
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 26, 2017
Adrian Beltre was on the losing end of an ump show in Texas!!!
It looks like Phil Simms will be a flashy addition to the CBS studio crew!
Our NFL Today guys went to Times Square for a promo shoot…ended up in a breakdance battle with Phil Simms on the boombox. pic.twitter.com/qMPnbtBFqu
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 26, 2017
Ouch! All of a sudden Jose Canseco doesn’t look so bad.