Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: Muting Tibs

By Mackey & Judd July 10, 2017 7:11 am
Mar 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 123-109. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Wrong button, Isiah.

 

Thankfully the bra stayed on.

 

Braves announcers Chip Caray and Joe Simpson weren’t happy about a ‘rain’ delay a few nights ago in Washington.


The ‘Is a hot dog a sandwich?’ debate is still raging, and Joey Chestnut has entered his opinion.

Topics:
Chip Caray Isiah Thomas Joe Simpson Joey Chestnut Mackey & Judd Stuff tom thibodeau
