LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Bartolo!

Stuff You Should Know About: Never Waste Good Popcorn

By Mackey & Judd July 17, 2017 6:39 am

I always knew Tom Izzo was a 5-second-rule kind of guy.


 

Jackie Bradley Jr wasn’t about to let Aaron Judge put this one over the wall.

 

There’s no crying in tennis, is there? Maybe there is crying in tennis.

 

 

How does someone even end up hitting a shot from here?

 

 

Topics:
Jackie Bradley Jr Kelly Kraft Mackey & Judd Maric Cilic Stuff Tom Izzo
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Bartolo!