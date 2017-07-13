LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: QB Turned Emcee

By Mackey & Judd July 13, 2017 6:30 am
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning’s ESPY monologue was pretty solid.

 

Julian Edelman fired a shot at Peyton that was spot on.

 

Is Lonzo already done with Big Baller Brand?

 

Vin!


 

 

Topics:
Julian Edelman Lonzo Ball Mackey & Judd Peyton Manning Stuff Vin Scully
