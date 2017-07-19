Stuff You Should Know About: So Sexy!

At least we will always have this moment.
Bartolo Colon, filthy 86mph Two Seamer to K Aaron Judge looking. #Dismissed #HeDidntObject [h/t @clather16 ] pic.twitter.com/uoF3CpGJF4
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 19, 2017
Give Carlos Gomez this assist on this home run from Chris Davis.
Chris Davis homers with a bit of assistance from Carlos Gomez. #Orioles #MLB pic.twitter.com/JYLg4tWtvl
— The Eephus (@EephusPod) July 18, 2017
Nobody likes Chris Christie.
Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd
— Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017
This reminds me of something…
Full Rob Pelinka quote on the Lakers signing KCP. I swear this is real. pic.twitter.com/utwK62dDR0
— Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrisonSBN) July 18, 2017
…Yep, that’s it!
Burn.
Stephon Gilmore took a jab at the #Bills for not playing on national TV as much as the Patriots.
My clap-back column: pic.twitter.com/1zsFAYjmkV
— Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) July 17, 2017