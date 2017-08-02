Stuff You Should Know About: Bad Advice for Kaepernick

Ray Lewis is still a moron.

brotherhood – we are in this together pic.twitter.com/Q3HpPA0uqr — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 1, 2017



Catch of the Year!

Yes, Sergio Garcia did wear his green jacket at his wedding. And, yes, that is Kenny G.

Kenny G played Sergio Garcia’s wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer — Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017

Jon Lester went deep at Wrigley and the Cubs bullpen was loving it!

Are you kidding me? Jon Lester adds to the home run party by hitting the first dinger of his career. Wow. pic.twitter.com/tzZSxl9911 — Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) August 2, 2017

Wrestling Promo of the Week!