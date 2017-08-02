LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: Bad Advice for Kaepernick

By Mackey & Judd August 2, 2017 6:32 am

Ray Lewis is still a moron.


Catch of the Year!

 

Yes, Sergio Garcia did wear his green jacket at his wedding. And, yes, that is Kenny G.

 

Jon Lester went deep at Wrigley and the Cubs bullpen was loving it!

 

Wrestling Promo of the Week!

Topics:
Austin Jackson Colin Kaepernick Jon Lester Mackey & Judd Ray Lewis Ric Flair Sergio Garcia Stuff
