Stuff You Should Know About: Beast Mode Presser

Marshawn Lynch is on his NSFW press conference A-game.

Usually Marshawn likes to run into dudes’ faces, but he juked around these questions like he was back at Cal. pic.twitter.com/e011MgzpJW — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) August 17, 2017

Blake Bortles stinks and his head coach knows it.

sp11: Bortles. Yikes. ESPN Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jagu… https://t.co/rwmL62PUCL pic.twitter.com/mKZClHletT — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) August 18, 2017

“It’s not like he’s not the quarterback. He’s got to go earn it.”

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Blake Bortles — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

Stefon Diggs will wear these Starbucks themed cleats tonight in Seattle.