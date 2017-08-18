LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Little Bear Teddy

Stuff You Should Know About: Beast Mode Presser

By Mackey & Judd August 18, 2017 6:42 am

Marshawn Lynch is on his NSFW press conference A-game.

 

Blake Bortles stinks and his head coach knows it.

 

Stefon Diggs will wear these Starbucks themed cleats tonight in Seattle.

Topics:
Blake Bortles Doug Marrone Mackey & Judd Marshawn Lynch Stefon Diggs Stuff
Leave A Comment



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Little Bear Teddy