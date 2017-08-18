Stuff You Should Know About: Beast Mode Presser

Marshawn Lynch is on his NSFW press conference A-game.
Usually Marshawn likes to run into dudes’ faces, but he juked around these questions like he was back at Cal. pic.twitter.com/e011MgzpJW
— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) August 17, 2017
Blake Bortles stinks and his head coach knows it.
sp11: Bortles. Yikes. ESPN Monday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jagu… https://t.co/rwmL62PUCL pic.twitter.com/mKZClHletT
— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) August 18, 2017
“It’s not like he’s not the quarterback. He’s got to go earn it.”
–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Blake Bortles
— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017
Stefon Diggs will wear these Starbucks themed cleats tonight in Seattle.
@Starbucks inspired cleats for my man @stefondiggs for the preseason game in Seattle Friday night. #starbucks #skol #vikings pic.twitter.com/GOZIlx6iba
— Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) August 16, 2017